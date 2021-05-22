Churra receives Deportiva Minera

05/22/2021 at 10:17 AM CEST

Next Sunday at 10:15 am, the match of the seventh day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute Churra Yet the Sports Mining in the Municipal of Churra.

The Churra arrives with enthusiasm for the seventh day after achieving victory at home The stove by 0-3 in front of Huércal-Overa, with goals from Juan Matias Y Fenoll. Since the competition began, the hosts have won in three of the six games played so far in the Second Phase of the Third Division, with 24 goals for and 40 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Sports Mining won his last two competition matches against him Plus Ultra as a local and the Totana Olympic out of his field, 3-1 and 0-1 respectively, so he intends to take advantage of the winning momentum in Churra. To date, of the six games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won three of them with a balance of 24 goals scored against 24 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Churra he has won once, he has lost once and he has drawn once in three games played so far, indicating that he will have to work hard during this game if he does not want more points to slip away at his stadium. At the exits, the Sports Mining They have a record of one win, one loss and one draw in three games they have played so far, making them a fairly strong away-from-home rival that the hosts will have to face.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Municipal of Churra, obtaining as a result two victories and three draws in favor of the Churra. Also, the locals have a total of five games in a row without losing against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last time they played the Churra and the Sports Mining in this tournament it was in December 2019 and the match concluded with a 1-1 draw.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the Sports Mining they are ahead of the home team with an eight-point lead. The locals come to the meeting in seventh position and with 26 points in the locker. For its part, Sports Mining it has 34 points and ranks first in the competition.