Churra defeats Muleño in the Municipal de Mula (0-1)

05/02/2021 at 10:23 PM CEST

The Churra added three points to his scoreboard after getting a hard-fought victory against him Muleño, which was imposed 0-1 this Sunday in the Municipal of Mula. The Muleño wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Plus Ultra by a score of 3-1. On the visitors’ side, the Churra he came from beating 2-0 at his stadium at Lorca in the last match played. With this good result, the churrero team is seventh, while the Muleño It is eighth at the end of the duel.

In the first period, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

The second half started in a favorable way for him Churra, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Hernandez a few minutes into the second half, specifically in minute 50, ending the confrontation with a result of 0-1 in the light.

During the match changes were made to both teams. The players of the Muleño who entered the game were Soriano, Junior, Ash, Dani franco Y Ruiz replacing Raul, Navarrese, Lison, Rayon Y Antonio Piqueras, while changes in the Churra They were Edward, Macana, Curro Liza, Cascales Y Nestor Antonio, who entered to supply Fenoll, Viti, Perez, Juan Matias Y Cheek.

During the 90 minutes of the meeting, a total of nine cards were shown. By the Muleño the referee sanctioned with yellow to Rayon Y Alacid, while in the churrero team he admonished Viti, Site, Juan Matias, Hernandez, Good day Y Macana and with red to Manzanares.

With this result, the Muleño gets 17 points and the Churra it goes up to 22 points.

The next day the Muleño team will play away from home against him Minerva, Meanwhile he Churra He will seek triumph in his fiefdom in front of the Murcia city.

Data sheetMuleño:Patas, Navarro (Júnior, min.60), Rayon (Dani Franco, min.66), Alacid, Cadú, Raul (Soriano, min.54), Hernández, Lisón (Ash, min.60), Topo, Pico and Antonio Piqueras (Ruiz, min.66)Churra:Manzanares, Villa, Carrillo (Néstor Antonio, min.80), Sito, Buendía, Hernández, Viti (Macanás, min.45), Pérez (Curro Liza, min.67), Alberto Robles, Fenoll (Eduardo, min.3) and Juan Matias (Cascales, min. 80)Stadium:Municipal of MulaGoals:Hernández (0-1, min. 50)