Churra and Ciudad de Murcia split the points after their 1-1 draw

05/09/2021 at 1:22 PM CEST

The match held this Sunday at the Municipal of Churra and who faced the Churra and to Murcia city it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contenders. The Churra He came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Muleño away from home (0-1) and the other against him Lorca in his fiefdom (2-0). For his part, Murcia city won in his last two competition matches against him Plus Ultra at home and the Totana Olympic away, by 2-0 and 1-2 respectively and had a streak of three consecutive victories. After the match, the churrero team was in seventh position, while the Murcia city, for his part, is second at the end of the meeting.

The match started in a favorable way for him Murcia city, who took the opportunity to open the scoreboard thanks to a goal of Small. After this, the first period concluded with a result of 0-1.

After the half of the match came the goal for the churrero team, who put the tables with a goal from Juan Matias in minute 74, thus ending the confrontation with the result of 1-1.

At the moment, the Churra is left with 23 points and the Murcia city with 32 points.

The next day the churrero team will play at home against the Huércal-Overa, Meanwhile he Murcia city will look for the triumph in his stadium in front of Minerva.

Data sheetChurra:Eduardo, Sito, Pérez, Juan Matias, Macanás, Viti, Buendía, Carrillo, Fenoll, Alberto Robles and VillaMurcia City:Martínez, Ortiz, Díaz, Peque, José Mariano, Quinto, Moussa, Gonzalez, Nana, Feliciano and Oscar PerellóStadium:Municipal of ChurraGoals:Peque (0-1, min. 46) and Juan Matias (1-1, min. 74)