Church’s Chicken Venezuela, one of Venezuela’s leading fast food establishments, has begun paying bonus salaries for its staff at DASH. Dash Foundation released this news on April 19 through a press release, noting that the fast food chain integrated the payment option after a three-month trial in which its employees received DASH as part of their salary. . Reportedly, 97% of employees who participated in the test approved of receiving a fraction of their salary at DASH going forward.

According to the press release, the payroll system is the fruit of a collaboration between the Dash Text and Dash Core teams. Nicknamed DasherPay, the solution complies with the law and can be incorporated into any company’s payment system. The payment platform is accessible online and acts as a non-custodial system that enables organizations to pay staff quickly and inexpensively.

By introducing DASH payments, Church’s Chicken Venezuela aims to help its staff members navigate the persistent hyperinflation problem in the country. With DASH, employees will be able to shop at tens of thousands of stores that accept the currency without any hassle. Alternatively, employees can exchange their DASH to bolivars on a large number of crypto exchanges in the country.

Pioneering innovation in digital currency in Venezuela

By agreeing to pay its staff in DASH, Church’s Chicken Venezuela has also consolidated its position as a leader in innovative solutions in Venezuela, as it was the first organization to start accepting DASH as payment in 2018.

This news comes as DASH continues to struggle to overcome the bear market that saw it crash and was unable to regain its 2017 ATH. At the time of writing, DASH is 81.04% below its ATH of 11,784 pounds to trade. hands at 221.29 lbs. This figure represents a 3.6% increase in the last 24 hours and a 3.04% increase in the last seven days. The coin is currently the 45th largest in crypto with a capitalization of 2,261,945,103.84 pounds.