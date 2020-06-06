What you should know

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that houses of worship may reopen in Phase II with 25% capacity; New York City will enter Phase I of reopening on Monday. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said Friday he hoped he could make an announcement about the reopening of both the municipal and private outdoor pools early next week. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut topped 40,000 coronavirus deaths this week. Authorities acknowledge that the actual figure is likely to be much higher.

NEW YORK – New York’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is moving faster than expected, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday. During his press conference, he said the state will loosen some of the restrictions on places of worship.

During Phase II of reopening of

regions of New York, churches, temples, mosques and other places of

religious gatherings will be able to operate with 25 percent of their capacity

habitual.

“We are allowing these changes

faster than we originally anticipated because the metrics are very

good, “Cuomo said.

The entire state, with the exception of New York City, is now in the second phase of the relaxation restrictions established in March, which means that larger religious gatherings can start in most places right away. New York City begins the first phase on Monday.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of 35 people

in New York on Friday, Cuomo noted, well below the peak that had reached

more than 700 per day in April. However, more than 2,600 people remain

hospitalized due to the virus and 554 found with ventilators in units

intensive care.

“These are really very good

news. Compared to where we were, this is a big sigh of relief

“Cuomo said, although he noted that caution is still needed.

For most people, the

virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially adults

older people and people with existing health problems, can cause

more serious diseases and cause death.

Cuomo urged people to continue

wearing masks and practicing physical distance, something that has been

been falling apart in many parts of the state as people have seen

crowds of thousands of people protesting racial injustice.

“People still have to stay

list. With this virus, you learn something new every week and sometimes what

You learn is different from what they told you in the first place, ”said Cuomo.

First

reopening phase of New York City

The

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled on Friday a

new mobile COVID-19 testing program that will take testing to the

in front of the houses of New Yorkers. This to what establishes new rules

for construction sites before the reopening of the city on Monday.

I know

expects up to 400,000 people to return to work in Phase I. Many of

those employees will return to a transit system that has seen a drop in

90 percent in the number of passengers in the course of the pandemic and

faces questions about how to maintain physical distance. The MTA

installed new contactless payment scanners in half of its stations

subway to help avoid any contact, and is asking the mayor 60

miles of priority bus lanes in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Staten

Island.

As part of Phase 1 of reopening, it will also be allowed to resume the

construction, and the city’s Department of Buildings released a

guide on how more than 33,000 sites should be reopened. The

physical distancing protocols and masks should be used in all

sites. There will also be updated records for cleaning and disinfection,

capacity limits for small areas and other precautions taken for

protect health.

The

mayor expects hundreds of thousands more people to return to work at

city ​​when it enters Phase II, which could happen in early

July, he said Thursday. He has already

presented a cookout plan to help restaurants

prepare for the next step.

The

number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in the tri-state area exceeded

a grim 40,000 milestone this week. New Jersey has lost more than 12,000

people to date, while Connecticut’s number surpassed the mark

of 4,000 on Thursday. At the national level, almost

110,000 lives.

The Garden State is expected to enter Stage 2 of its reopening in

three stages on June 15, opening retail stores and beauty salons in

person, among other businesses. In-person customer service will resume

at New Jersey motor vehicle centers said the governor

Phil Murphy on Friday. Motor Vehicle Commission hopes to start

road tests and issuing new licenses and permits two weeks

then.

Murphy also said Friday that he hoped to be able to make an announcement about the reopening of the outdoor swimming pools, both municipal and private, early next week.