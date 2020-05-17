Mexico City.-From the Basilica of Guadalupe, the Archbishop Primate of Mexico, Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes during the mass that officiated on the sixth Sunday of Easter, especially remembered the people who have died as a result of Covid-19 and called Mexicans to be reborn with joy for the next two weeks and come to May 31 with a firm decision and give intense testimonies of values ​​in personal and community behavior.

Also with prayers, he entrusted all the people of Mexico to the protection of the Virgin of Guadalupe in order to end this disease and people to recover to their daily activities.

In his message to the Catholic faithful he expressed: “Father, Son and Holy Spirit in our world today, and let us undertake our mission as a believing Church to renew our society and bear intense and convincing witness to the fundamental values ​​of the Christian faith: The truth, freedom and justice. “

The very sensitive priest for the suffering of many Mexican families during the coronavirus pandemic in the country and weeks of confinement in their homes, recommended that: “Let us be reborn from this pandemic with the joy of discovering the presence of God.

In a church without the presence of people, Aguiar Retes said: “I invite you so that these last two weeks of Easter Season, we prepare ourselves for the great solemnity of Pentecost, and we celebrate on Sunday, May 31, with firm decision and great hope, the coming of the Holy Spirit to renew our hearts. “

He added that: “On Pentecost the birth of the Church, community of disciples of Christ, culminated. There were the twelve apostles accompanied by Mary, our Mother. Let us ask her to prepare us to live this time towards Pentecost, developing our spiritual path to perceive the presence of God in our midst. “

It is important to mention what Cardinal Aguiar Retes said that the Catholic Church will celebrate the second most important Sunday of this liturgical year, which is the feast of Pentecost, which commemorates the 50 days after the resurrection of Christ.

It may interest you:

SEP makes available thousands of thousands of stories digital library

IPN designs test that detects coronavirus in 15 minutes

Infected with coronavirus generate immunity in 99 percent of cases

.