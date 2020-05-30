Pope Francis appointed Monsignor Jesús Castro this Saturday as bishop of the Our Lady of Altagracia diocese, after accepting the resignation of Monsignor Gregorio Nicanor Peña Rodríguez.

Monsignor Jesús Castro studied Bioethics at the Regina Apostolorum Pontifical Athenaeum, the same university where Pope John Paul II and Cardinal Nicolás de Jesús López Rodríguez studied.

He also studied Philosophy and Theology at the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra in the archdiocese of Santiago de los Caballeros. He took several courses in Religious Sciences at the Pontifical Seminary of Santo Tomás de Aquino in the archdiocese of Santo Domingo and Human Resources at the Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra in the archdiocese of Santiago de los Caballeros, according to the portal of the Holy See .

Monsignor Jesús Castro Marte was ordained a priest on June 13, 1995, joining the archdiocese of Santo Domingo.

From 1995 to 1997 he was parish vicar of San Antonio de Padua and Santa Lucía Mártir in La Victoria; from 1997 to 2001 parish priest of San Antonio de Padua and Santa Lucía Mártir in La Victoria; from 2001 to 2004 parish priest of the parishes of San José, Cristo Rey del Universo and Madre de Dios in the Yamasá area, Monte Plata; from 2004 to 2006 he continued his studies at the Pontifical Regina Apostolorum Athenaeum in Rome.

From 2008 to 2012 he was episcopal vicar for the clergy and executive secretary of the Presbyteral Council of the archdiocese of Santo Domingo; from 2009 to 2010, pastor of San Ignacio de Loyola; from 2010 to 2012, parish priest of San Juan Bautista de la Salle. From 2011 to 2013 he was Vice-rector of the Pontifical Seminary of Saint Thomas Aquinas and since 2013 he is Rector of the Pontifical Catholic University of Santo Domingo. On July 1, 2017, he was appointed titular bishop of Giufi and auxiliary of Santo Domingo.