Chuponcito faces third complaint for alleged abuse

MEXICO CITY.

José Alberto Flores, better known as Little sucker, added a new accusation for sexual harassment and abuse. This time it’s about the young Ivonne Luevano, who yesterday went to the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office to file a complaint.

I was his dancer seven years ago and I also suffered sexual harassment. It was very difficult to be here, to convince myself, the truth is that I still have many mixed feelings, courage, above all, and thanks to this I gave myself courage to see that Karla, that Barbara denounced … that two bad people are treating him badly or slandering, when he knows perfectly that he is guilty “

The young woman also mentioned that the comedian Chuponcito I asked for totally nude photographs.

The reality is that many times I rejected it, this was around two, three years, more or less. It was constant harassment. The only mistake was to have sent him a photograph after so much that he harassed me, pressuring me, conditioning my salary, knowing that I was in a vulnerable situation because it was the only salary that my house received to survive, and he took advantage of that “

But the young Ivonne not only denounced Chuponcito but also it was also against his current partner.

I am also denouncing his wife Alejandra Maya because she is responsible for uploading my photograph (where it appears naked) to social networks without my consent. So I do want you to know that I am joining the cause so that justice is done “

The lawyer Manuel Valadéz explained that Chuponcito’s actions could be his modus operandi, hire vulnerable women and try to take advantage of the situation.