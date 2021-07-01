Chuponcito could go to prison for 6 years if found guilty

MEXICO CITY.

José Alberto Flores, better known as Pacifier, remains in the eye of controversy having been sued by at least three women for alleged sexual harassment and abuse.

In an interview with the media, Bárbara Estrada, the comedian’s ex-girlfriend, affirms that will come to the last consequences and ask for justice.

For justice to be done, we just want justice to be done, and I hope that our case will serve all women, that they speak up, that they do not remain silent, that they raise their voices. This is horrible, going through it, harassment, extortion, is very ugly. Really, women, don’t shut up, talk about it. The support of the Prosecutor’s Office that we have had, they have given us all the support and I thank them with all my heart. Come, do not be silent “

For her part, Chuponcito’s former assistant, Carla Oaxaca, regretted that the actor published a video in which revealed the identity of his character.

He removed his makeup, however, no one asked him. I think the character is extremely talented. He did it so as not to say ‘no’, he just took it off and I didn’t understand why, he didn’t say anything “

Finally, the lawyer Manuel Valadéz indicated that they are very close to achieving a process link.