The famous Mexican comedian and youtuber Chumel Torres joined the many artists who sang Cielito Lindobut specifically he was over the top criticized by netizens.

The artists who were part of that show were Chumel Torres, Raúl Jiménez, Mau Nieto, Yuri and Carlos Rivera, among others, this to encourage closure due to the pandemic.

Despite having done it for encourage people everything went pretty bad and nothing as they thought and they were full of criticism.

“Cielito lindo” should have been sung by the most sinister Mexican singers, not by opportunistic chumel-like chingaderas and Mauricio Martínez … Just saying pic.twitter.com/9yJJJaMxj3 – Bren Kurosawa (@BrenDhiez)

April 12, 2020

The version of “Cielito Lindo” sung by toxic whitexicans like Chumel Torres or Mau Nieto is aberrant. The best version was sung by the Mexican people in the Zócalo on December 1, 2018. pic.twitter.com/3gIVWRs1Yb – Alles aus Liebe (@YaotlAltan)

April 12, 2020

This arose to unite voices and support each other and invite the Mexican people to go out on their balconies at 8:00 to sing the beautiful song of the cute Cielito, according to TV and Novels.

The video was released as part of an initiative within the framework of the Health Emergency declared throughout the country of Mexico since last March 31 and is expected to end on May 1.

Unfortunately the one who was most criticized It was Chumel Torres, since previously he had criticized actors and musicians from all over the world when they did the same but with the song “Imagine”By John Lennon.

This just makes me want to cough up everyone, ”she wrote in a video post for Israeli actress and model Gal Gadot.

Today is the day that Chumel makes the world cough … A #ElCacasObrador AMLO DEL 2006,2007,2008,2009,2010,2011,2012,2013,2014,2015,2016,2017,2018 VS AMLO President Chumel de Marzo VS Chumel de Abril To hold rod. pic.twitter.com/Kh5haJ822K – AchigónTargaryen (@AchigonT)

April 12, 2020

It is for this reason that Internet users find incongruous and youtuber Chumel was out of place and they even pointed out that he touched himself.

As if that were not enough, the other artists also they received a wave of criticism since they consider that they only want to be noticed and ended up demonstrating the inequality where you are living in the country.

Sing! Chumel | Ay ay ay ay!

That nobody | sing and no

Take away that voice | you will cry

culera q you have! singing it

Sing! Sing! | cheer up cielito

That! Let’s go! | cute … pic.twitter.com/KiGBIgHt4k – Son of his mother (@BraunFlores)

April 12, 2020

In the same way they saw it as a lack of sensitivity about the way in which the majority of the population is experiencing this pandemic.

.