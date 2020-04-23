Chumel Torres shares the image of Valentín Elizalde as an IMSS doctor | Tweet

Chumel Torres has become a new trend, today the reason is that the communicator shared an image that shows the singer Valentín Elizalde as an IMSS doctor and the publication claims he has lost his life due to the current virus.

The image was circulating yesterday on social networks, and even put the Vete interpreter as a trend; However, today the fact that Chumel has shared it is a trend since they assure it should not play with false news.

In the image you can see the famous interpreter in a black and white photograph and in a suit and they assure that he is a specialist in Pulmonology who lost the battle against the coronavirus.

He is Dr. Luis Ángel Acevedo, a specialist in Pneumology, who today announced his growth after getting Covid-19 after his unstoppable fight against it in clinic 11 of the IMSS of Xalapa. May this great hero rest in peace, quotes the image.

2020 is the Juan de Dios Pantoja of the years. – CHUMIBEBÉ (@ChumelTorres)

April 22, 2020

For his part, Torres asked for a chain of prayer for the alleged specialist who lost the battle to carry out his work at the IMSS.

Each RT is a prayer for this hero, wrote Chumel Torres.

Many people joked the news, while others fell and regretted the alleged doctor’s death, it was this that bothered the social networks.

.