Chumel Torres helps a child with cancer with a donation of 50 thousand pesos – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Chumel Torres, communicator and youtuber, is being a reference point with applause and positive comments, after he announced that he would help a child suffering from cancer.

This in the midst of the controversy in which several relatives of children with this disease denounced the lack of medicines in several hospitals in Mexico.

The influencer joined the good cause and showed his support with a good donation, in addition to asking for more people to join.

It was from Twitter where the case of Jonathan, a child suffering from cancer, became visible. And they were looking to raise 150 thousand pesos for a bone marrow transplant.

Faced with the request that went viral, Chumel joined the cause and assured that they had his support. He would donate 50 thousand pesos.

Chumel showed solidarity with the boy named Jonathan, who urgently needs a marrow transplant: “Friends, he is Jonathan, his family urgently needs to raise 150 thousand pesos for his marrow transplant. They barely carry 50 thousand.

He appealed again to his great heart for his donations or to disseminate this tweet, ”the tweet reads. “I enter him with 50 thousand,” Chumel wrote in response to the publication asking for help.

Faced with the positioning of Chumel Torres, Miguel Layún –football player– also joined the cause and donated 50 thousand pesos. Therefore, more public figures have joined in support of Jonathan, for example Salina Pliego.

Millennium Information