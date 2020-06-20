Chumel Torres, HBO suspends its program | Reform

HBO Latin America suspended the Chumel program with Chumel Torres until further notice, as a result of the accusations to which the presenter has been accused of being racist and classist.

In a statement shared yesterday, the television network assured that it will carry out an investigation regarding the accusations Torres has been the object of.

HBO Latin America is recognized for bringing to the screen productions that generate reflection and promote the discussion of crucial issues in our society, such as diversity, inclusion and non-discrimination, the company announced.

The dictatorship against freedom of expression. HBO removes Chumel Torres from the air by presidential instruction … – Gabriel Quadri (@g_quadri)

June 20, 2020

Last Tuesday, an intense conversation broke out on social networks after the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred) shared the participation of the Chihuahuan in a forum on racism.

Netizens quickly began to point to the creator of The Pulse of the Republic of making excessive jokes about him. skin color of people or their social class.

He even joined the debate Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, wife of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who questioned the participation of Torres, who long ago commented on her minor son and had not apologized.

They are trying to cancel Chumel Torres, Esteban Arce, Horacio Villalobos and comedy in general because it offends them, I will leave this here … pic.twitter.com/oljFJUrVb6 – TOMMY SHELBY (@ Elguas0nn)

June 20, 2020

Actors Maya Zapata and Tenoch Huerta would also participate in the forum and it was finally postponed by Conapred, which did not specify the new date or who the speakers would be.

How are you going to invite, really, someone who discriminates against one of these acts? Of course I am a supporter of freedom but it is the last straw, they are people characterized by despising others, truly racist, discriminatory comments.

And now it turns out that for a forum against discrimination you are invited, it is as if for a forum on human rights you invite a worker, I say, it is the last straw that this happens, right? López Obrador replied on the subject at his Wednesday conference.

The controversy reached such a degree that several users asked HBO to cancel the broadcast that the presenter has had since 2016 and that in February the broadcast of his fifth season.

Of the most insistent was the account @CarlotaEmperatriz, which Torres claimed was the author of a message, from 2017, which in addition to being racist also considered it more! No.

When I fucked with an Aztec you understand why the m @ t @ ron, it was read in the alleged tweet of the comedian.

Torres denied on Thursday the veracity of that publication. That same day, he participated in a forum very similar to the one organized by Conapred that took place on the Racismo MX platform.

I am not going to apologize for my humor, for a joke that offends someone because the idea is not to offend someone; I’m not going to give in to the fragility of people who say ‘this offends me’. Well don’t see it. But I will never say ‘indigenous m @ lditos’. That has no joke, nor is it humor, Torres told . yesterday.

« Half of my family is dark. People think they know where you come from; as they see you, Güerillo think you have privileges. I was born in the Los Pinos neighborhood of Chihuahua, in the middle of two neighborhoods of cholos, So it was hard for me to get here so that I could go for some tweets p3nd3jos « .