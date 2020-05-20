After going viral on social media, for running errands on his bike, The boy Iker Alfredo Rodríguez Landín will receive a tablet that the influencer Chumel Torres gave him.

Knowing the history of little Iker, through one of the publications, Torres tweeted, “If you have the details of the morrito. I would like to give you a Tablet.”

If they have the morrito data. I would like to give you a tablet. – CHUMIBEBÉ (@ChumelTorres)

May 19, 2020

The tweet immediately raised comments on Twitter, where at least a couple of contacts offered to collaborate so that the child has internet data.

“Purchased! I already talked to Iker’s boss and her new Tablet is coming shortly”, Chumel Torres confirmed on his account on Monday night.

Iker is a 9-year-old boy who runs errands on the bike of one of his sisters, in the Vamos Tamaulipas neighborhood, in Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas.

One of his main clients is his neighbor Leslie de los Reyes, who came up with the idea of ​​supporting him by writing a message on a cardboard and uploaded the photo to Facebook.

“UBER EATS. $ 5 errands are made ($ 5 express $ 10 if I have a chat),” says the cardboard.

The young woman’s idea was very successful, because her clientele has already increased, in addition to her popularity for the publication, “we were his first clients, but I wanted to support him so that more neighbors ask him for little gifts,” said Leslie.

After several hours, when contacting Leslie again, the young woman was happy because thanks to her idea, Iker will also receive a Tablet that will help her do her homework.

jb

.