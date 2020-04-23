The comedian and presenter Chumel Torrres He spread on social networks a photograph of a supposed doctor who died by Covid-19, in Jalapa, Veracruz.

Through his personal Twitter account, Chumel He asked for “a prayer for the hero” who allegedly lost his life in his fight against the coronavirus.

“It is Dr. Luis Ángel Acevedo, a specialist in Pneumonology, who today made his death known after being infected with Covid-19, after his unstoppable fight against it,” the publication reads.

Each RT is a prayer for this hero. pic.twitter.com/KXbODE0rST – CHUMIBEBÉ (@ChumelTorres) April 22, 2020

In the image that illustrates the message, you can see the image of the singer Valentin Elizalde in black and white, who was killed on November 25, 2006.

The reactions on Twitter were immediate, because while some laughed at the meme, others showed outrage due to the lack of information.

“It is not funny, firstly because not everyone knows who Valentin Elizalde was and secondly, because there are doctors and health personnel who are dying from this virus. it is black humor, nor does it reach gray, “they wrote.

For its part, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) denied this information and called on the population not to share fake news and emphasized the alleged death of the doctor shared by the youtuber.

“Sharing false information about the deaths of doctors represents an offense for health personnel who face the COVID-19 pandemic every day. # MéxicoUnido # QuédateEnCasa #UnidosSaldremosAdelante”.

The medical institution responded to the comedian. / Twitter IMSS

