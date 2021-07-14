Chuky Lozano leaves the concentration of the Mexican National Team and returns to Italy

The striker of the Mexican National Team, Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano, left the concentration in the United States after being low for the remainder of the 2021 Gold Cup due to the resounding blow he took in the match against Trinidad and Tobago.

Now, after leaving the United States, Lozano will return to his residence in Italy where he will continue his recovery for the 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile, the Napoli team will do preseason without Lozano, who suffered a cut on his left eyebrow and a severe blow to his neck.

INSTANTLY Hirving Lozano has already received the neurological exams and everything went well. He left the concentration in Dallas and will continue his recovery in Italy. pic.twitter.com/R8fI325OM5 – TV Azteca Deportes (@AztecaDeportes) July 14, 2021

Lozano’s recovery time is four to six weeks, so it is estimated that he will be available for the first days of Serie A.