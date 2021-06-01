Chuko and Elvis did not contest on Zanfer’s star in Tijuana, Mexico

The controversy, and a boxing incident that resulted in one of the contestants feeling prevented from continuing in the battle, caused the main fight of the boxing evening that Zanfer presented at the Grand Hotel Tijuana, to end in No Contest.

Carlos “Chuko” Díaz (29-1-0, 14 ko’s) and Elvis “Rockanrolero” Torres (19-1-2, 11 ko’s) were starring in an interesting, intense fight, both with distance boxing and exchange of blows.

In the first round, Torres came out to attack decisively, with power shots and with determination. He put pressure on and put the “Chuko” badly, and when he was looking to finish him off, Díaz connected two power shots that knocked down the Tijuana native.

Both went to the front, looking to attack each other, the Tijuana native attacked and now it was he who repeated power blows and the “Chuko” seemed to help himself with his glove to avoid falling to the canvas, but the referee did not consider a fall.

From the second round, both changed strategy, because they felt the blow. Elvis boxed very sharp, varying his combinations, seeking to get closer, and Diaz unleashed power punches, attacked with long punches but counterattacked with short impacts.

Both had good moments, they connected high quality blows hurting the rival, and the dominance was alternate.

In the seventh round, the fight increased in intensity, and as Elvis entered, Díaz tried to find a better profile and released a quick combination that due to the inertia of the situation, hit the head of the “Rockanrolero”, who accused pain after receiving the impact, then apparently dizzy and crouched down on the mat. Elvis held the back of his neck, closed his eyes, could not regain his calm and orientation, and in the end, he could not continue in the fight and the medical services entered for review.

The Tijuana Boxing Commission determined that the fight ended without an official result, No Contest, at 1:37 minutes of the seventh round.

“AZABACHE” FULMINANTE

Diego “Azabache” Torres kept his undefeated, his perfect gait, his streak and his fame as a consummate knockout, by finishing off the experienced Francisco Gabriel Piña at 2:59 of the first round.

The Jalisco Torres (9-0-0, 9 ko’s), who of his new victories, six have been in the first round and three in the second, hurt Piña with a hit to the body (17-18-7, 7 ko’s) , who after trying to escape the fight short, was “touched” by a left to the body and kneeled on the canvas. She got up to try to box her opponent, but she knew that hitting the body would give her victory, so she searched, connected and repeated, and after receiving a powerful hook to the liver, Piña fell again, and this time, she listened the ten seconds of the squat referee, declaring the effective knockout.

MOSINOS IMPOSES CLASS

Boxing, effectiveness and hit frequency were the keys to Bryan Mosinos winning a tight unanimous decision over Juan “Pinky” Alejo in a vibrant 10-round flyweight contest.

Mosinos (21-2-0, 4 ko’s) was up front, was methodical in his actions and varied his punishment up and down. Alejo (25-9-0, 14 ko’s) was very dangerous on counterattack from his left-handed guard, constantly putting pressure on his opponent.

The Mosinos from the capital, led by Ignacio Beristain, visited the canvas twice, and the Monterrey-born Alejo fell once. Mosinos’ more constant attack did damage, and Alejo already had the heat of battle on his face.

The fight was very dynamic, but in each round, Mosinos’ strategy, technique and resources were doing more damage, although Alejo’s counterattack always caused problems.

At the end of the 10 rounds, Bryan Mosinos took the victory by unanimous decision, with two scorecards 95-92, and one 94-93.

“HIDALGO” WINS FIGHT

In a great fight, with constant exchange of blows, lots of action and alternate dominance, Tijuana’s Abimael “Hidalgo” Cruz (6-0-0, 5 ko’s) kept his unbeaten record by knocking out at 2:22 minutes into the sixth round to Jalisco Víctor “Peri” González (6-2-0, 3 ko’s), who was always dangerous and brave.

In short, Cruz was forceful and constant with his power shots, many times he put his rival on the ropes and repeated combinations that made us suppose that the knockout was a matter of time. However, when the “Peri” managed to establish the fight from a distance and box with an offensive variety, he managed to put the Tijuana native in predicament.

In the sixth round, and with both fighters visibly injured, even bleeding and with swelling on their faces, Cruz put González in poor condition, the referee was going to intervene but “Peri” responded, until a hook from Right to the Jalisco’s face put him in poor condition, wobbled him, and the referee decided to stop the contest in a correct way.

