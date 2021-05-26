“Chuko” and “Azabache” on trial in Tijuana, Mexico

Two boxers from Guadalajara will be put to the test by two elements from Baja California this Saturday, in the stellar part of the function that Zanfer will present at the Grand Hotel Tijuana, and which will be broadcast by Azteca 7, the House of Boxing.

Carlos “Chuko” Díaz (29-1-0, 14 ko’s) will face 10 rounds in super lightweight, Tijuana’s Elvis “Rockanrolero” Torres (19-1-2, 11 ko’s). in what is expected a fight with a lot of action and highly competitive.

Díaz will seek to achieve victories in the same scenario, since last January, he knocked out the consistent Eleazar “Tronco” Valenzuela in six rounds.

His rival, the popular “Rockanrolero” Torres, will go up to the ring with renewed vigor and “charged batteries”, as he will reappear after three years of absence, in a new division and with an excellent condition that in the physical aspect was led by the renowned coach physicist Raúl Robles.

Torres has not fought since in June 2018 he lost his undefeated to the Panamanian Ricardo “Matemático” Núñez, and the fact of returning in a stellar fight, at home, more mature personally and boxistically, in a division in which he feels more comfortable and rested, it could motivate him to look boxing and powerful.

In the main backup fight, another boxer from Guadalajara, Diego “Azabache” Torres, will be put to the test by Francisco Gabriel Piña from Ensenada, a boxer with great touch, skill and experience.

Torres (8-0-0, 8 ko’s) has won five fights in the first round and three in the second, and is coming off beating the experienced Nery “Pantera” Saguilán in less than a minute.

Now he will face Francisco Gabriel Piña (18-7-7, 7 ko’s), a fighter accustomed to wars and who has even starred in big surprises.

Piña has surpassed rivals such as David “Morita” de la Mora, Walter Sanoi, the Filipino Rogelio Jun (who was undefeated), Miguel “Barreterito” Beltrán and Christopher Martin, and in January 2017, he fell by majority decision to the star of this show, “Chuko” Díaz, for which he represents a lot of experience and a “toured canvas” for the young Jalisco prospect.

On the same evening, prominent Zanfer prospects will take part in highly attractive fights in which they will seek to advance in their respective careers.

The function will be behind closed doors, following the prevention and health protocols of the health authorities and the Tijuana Box Commission.