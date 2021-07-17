Chucky: Syfy’s series about the killer doll releases its first teaser – Tomatazos

Fans of the character and the stories of Chucky, the killer doll, should be happy, because a new series about this diabolical being is about to premiere and this day the first look at the terrifying program has been released. on October 12 through Syfy and USA Network.

The Child’s Play franchise began in 1988 with the film Chucky the Devil Doll – 67%, which was later followed Chucky 2 Y Chucky 3, Bride of chucky from 1998, Seed of Chucky of 2004, The Curse of Chucky – 81% of 2013, Cult of Chucky – 81% of 2017 and the reboot The Diabolical Doll – 79%, released in 2019.

Now, the iconic doll will have his own television series created by the mind behind the franchise, Don Mancini, who co-wrote the original film and directed several of the sequels. Here’s the first look at this terrifying new show:

Chucky is set in an idyllic American city that is thrown into chaos after an antique doll shows up at a suburban garage sale. Soon, everyone must deal with a series of horrific murders that begin to expose the deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets of the city. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past return to his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary boy who somehow became this monster.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the show’s writer and showrunner talked about what this terrifying new story will be that will have teenage leads.

The main character is a 14-year-old gay boy who is bullied and somewhat lost after the recent death of his mother. He is a young artist [que hace] sculptures with doll parts. He finds Chucky at a yard sale and buys him, but it turns out he gets a lot more than he bargained for. One of the things I wanted to do was bring [la franquicia] to its roots of child’s play and that the protagonists [sean] kids. But since, with the first couple of movies, we had already delved into having young children, I wanted to explore something different, so this time we are exploring young teenagers.

Starring Zackary arthur, Lexa Doig and Devon Sawa, as well as fan favorites Jennifer Tilly, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise and Brad Dourif, who once again voices the devilish doll, Chucky It will have eight episodes and will present different confrontations between iconic characters from the franchise, as Mancini said:

One of the things that we pride ourselves on, and I think that makes our franchise unique, is that we’ve put together a relatively consistent and coherent narrative across 33 years and seven movies and now eight television episodes. I think that’s one of the things our fans like about the Chucky franchise. I deliberately ended Cult of Chucky in a series of cliffhangers, great cliffhangers, because I knew that a television series would be the ideal place to settle in and delve into the ramifications. So we start the series by introducing our new story, our new environment, and then we start bringing the veteran characters into the story, and it all comes together for a great showdown.

The creator also made it clear that the series is far from being the end of the franchise, because if everything goes as expected, it will have more seasons and there will be more movies about this killer doll, so fans of horror and these stories should be happy, because if they believed that this Halloween there would only be Cruella costumes – 93% are very wrong, since the new series of Chucky it will arrive just in time for this season.

