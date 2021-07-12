‘Chucky’ reappears and appreciates the support received

MEXICO CITY.

After the unfortunate episode that he lived Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano in the match between Mexican National Team and Trinidad and Tobago at the start of the gold Cup, where he had to be taken to the hospital for a severe blow to the head and a laceration to his left eyebrow, the attacker thanked the messages support.

pic.twitter.com/8lldoMHPbm – Hirving Lozano (@ HirvingLozano70) July 11, 2021

Thank you very much for the support and prayers. Thank God everything went very well, we are going to really want to, a hug to all, “said Lozano on his social networks.

Accompanied by his wife, Ana Obregón, the Naples player, who is in the del Tri concentration hotel in Dallas, He was moved by the expressions of affection from the fans and the football union.

