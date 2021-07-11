Chucky Lozano leaves the hospital and will be under observation

The Mexican from Napoli, Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano, after suffering a spectacular collision in the 2021 Gold Cup match against the Trinidad and Tobago National Team, has already left the hospital this Sunday morning and is fortunately stable.

As reported by Gibran Araige, the Mexican only received a suture for the blow to the eye and will continue to be observed for the blow.

“He left the hospital in the morning. He is already in the Tri concentration hotel. Fortunately there was no surgery and only the wound on his face was sutured. There is still no confirmation of a cervical injury.” The TUDN reporter commented.

What was worrying about Lozano was a possible cervical injury, which fortunately seems not to have, however, has not yet been ruled out.

Lozano would miss the rest of the 2021 Gold Cup, after receiving some stitches in the blow to the face, near the left eye.

