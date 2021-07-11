‘Chucky’ Lozano leaves the Gold Cup in ambulance

MEXICO CITY.

Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano could only play 10 minutes in the debut of the Mexican National Team within the Gold Cup against Trinidad and Tobago at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after the Naples striker received a push inside the area and in the fall his head hit the knee of the rival goalkeeper, what made him leave the game by ambulance.

Lush received the ball inside the area and when he was heading to the goal he received a displacement from the back of the Trinidadian Alvin Jones, which caused ‘Chucky’ to fall uncontrollably from his body and his head will hit the left knee of goalkeeper Marvin Phillip, remaining lying on the field of play.

Some elements of the tricolor like Rogelio Funes Mori and Edson Álvarez began to protest the referee MonteroHowever, the central judge did not indicate any maximum penalty and ended up admonishing ‘Machín’.

The Medical assistances took a few minutes to receive authorization to enter the field and treat Lozano, which caused greater annoyance in the elements of the Mexican National Team, at that point ‘Chucky’ was bleeding from the right eyebrow product of a wound to the face.

Finally, Lozano was removed from the pitch immobilized with a neck brace and on a stretcher, to later be transferred to a hospital near the stadium in the city of Arlington, where the game is held.

