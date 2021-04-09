Chucky Lozano is harshly criticized for his recent poor performance



Hirving Lozano with Napoli.

Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP / Getty Images

After a very discreet game by Chucky Lozano against Juventus, the Italian press was very hard on the Mexican that he received harsh criticism and that he is far from his best form.

The specialized sports media in Italy classified Lozano’s performance as bad. La Gazetta dello Sport rated the Mexican with a 5 and also published a harsh criticism. “Hysaj does a lot of things quite badly, Lozano does very little, but it’s the same, you can’t see it, he’s out of shape, useless”, opined the Italian media.

“He’s far from his best shape,” was what Tuttosport said with a 5 qualification also for the Mexican after the game against Juventus.

Finally, the Corriere dello Sport, which gave him a rating of 5.5 after his team’s defeat against the ‘vecchia signora’ commented that “He is still not the Mexican before the injury.”