Although there was talk of offers from England: Everton, Manchester and others, it seems that the reality of Hirving Lozano will be to stay in Italy.

An article published by “Corriere dello Sport” assures that Chucky will receive a second chance from Gennaro Gatusso, coach of Napoli, so he will continue to wear azurri.

“Looking for a smile. In fact, the smile: that of ‘Chucky’, the killer doll. Yes, because this is the Mexican nickname of Hirving Lozano, because as a child he organized terrible jokes to his companions, because his murderous smile after each goal underscored a kind of brand, like Zorro’s zeta.

“But those smiles disappeared in the first nine months of Italy from the attacker who came from PSV Eindhoven. Only three goals in 23 appearances and, above all, an impalpable approach with Napoli, who invested especially in him: 42 million, more commissions than costs for the club are increased to 50 (current $ 55 million).

“And to say that the debut had been the best possible: the Mexican entered and immediately scored goals as a true opportunist against Juventus. Then, acclimatization problems, role, continuity and only two other goals: one in San Siro with Milan, the another with Salzburg in San Paolo, the only feat seen live by Neapolitan fans. A little bit. “

Now facing the new horizon that the Neapolitan team is experiencing, Lozano could have a new opportunity to play on the outside: “This situation could facilitate Lozano, put him in a position to start on equal terms with his teammates, take advantage of the many games close and the inevitable change to improve performance and find those targets that are the bread of the attackers, we will see if Hirving knows how to get up and find a smile.

“The future has not yet been written: at 24, in Napoli or elsewhere, we will see ‘Chucky’s’ smile again.”

