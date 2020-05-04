Chucky, its writer John Lafia killed himself | Instagram

John Lafia who in life was the director and screenwriter from the Chucky saga the Devil Doll was brought to life on April 29 at his home in Los Angeles, United States.

Don Mancini, the creator of Devil Doll He expressed his regret through his official Twitter and Facebook account, because in addition to being a collaborator John was also his friend.

Lafia was an American screenwriter and director of 63 years old, He was known mostly for working for the Chucky saga, days ago he took his life and his family and friends were devastated.

Today I am going to fire John Lafia as he deserves. Thanks John for one of the best sagas and sequels of my life. pic.twitter.com/XJexNtVl4C – the other JLo (@its_jeypee)

May 3, 2020

Lafia developed the script for the films together with the other filmmakers Tom Holland and Don Mancini, developed the script and direction of the deliveries Chucky from 1988 and Chucky 2 from 1990.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of our friend John Lafia. He was a crucial part of the ‘Chucky’ family from the beginning. He co-wrote the original script for Child’s Play alongside director Tom Holland and myself, and John directed Child’s Play 2, the favorite movie among Chucky fans, “Mancini shared on Facebook.

John is survived by sons named Tess and Kane, As a result of his relationship with the illustrator Beverly Hong, in addition to cinema, music was another of his passions.

Lafie mainly performed for the scene underground from the 1980s, and in 2019 released a double compilation album which he titled with his own name “John Lafia” 1980-1985.

“The world of terror is in mourning. John Lafia, co-creator of Chucky in the iconic 1988 Child’s Play, has passed away. He, along with Don Mancini, are responsible for many of our childhood nightmares. May he rest in peace the father of the Devil Doll “shared @ mikepereau1 on Twitter.

John Lafia, co-writer of MUÑECO DIABÓLICO and director of MUÑECO DIABÓLICO 2, THE BEST FRIEND OF MAN, RATS IN MANHATTAN and FREDDY’S NIGHTMARES, among others, has passed away. It was he who came up with the name ‘Chucky’ and the phrase ‘Hi, I’m Chucky, do you want to play?’ D.E.P. pic.twitter.com/lZnFzR2vDN – TerrorActo.Com (@TerrorActo)

May 2, 2020

.