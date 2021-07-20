‘Chucky’, first trailer and poster of the Diabolical Doll series

EW has just revealed the poster for the long-awaited ‘Chucky’ series, SYFY’s series about the Devil Doll that will premiere on October 12. The first trailer has also been shared, which you can see above.

SYFY

The series will tell how an idyllic American city is thrown into chaos after an ancient doll known as “Good Guy” is found at a garden market. Soon enough, the city will have to deal with a series of horrific murders that begin, not only to plunge the population into chaos, but to expose its secrets and the dark sides of its hitherto idyllic coexistence. Friends and enemies from the past of the Chucky saga also return to their world to expose the truth behind their crimes.

The series will star Zackary Arthur (‘Transparent’) and his showrunner is the creator of the franchise, who has written all the films in the series, including the 1988 original, Don Mancini. In addition, he has directed the latest films, including ‘Cult of Chucky’, from 2017.

In statements from Mancini to EW:

The main character is a 14-year-old gay boy who is bullied and somewhat lost after the recent death of his mother. He is a young artist who makes sculptures out of doll parts. He finds Chucky at a yard sale and buys him, but it turns out he gets a lot more than he bargained for.

In addition to the young protagonist, the program will also feature other young people played by Teo Briones Alyvia Alyn Lind and Björgvin Arnarson. The reason is simple and we have it in Mancini’s statements for the same medium:

One of the things I wanted to do was bring the franchise back to its child’s play roots and have the protagonists be children. But since, with the first couple of movies, we had already delved into having young children, I wanted to explore something different, so this time we are exploring young teenagers.

Fans of the saga will be able to see the return of Jennifer Tilly, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise and Brad Dourif, who will bring the voice of Chucky back to life in its original version.

The series ‘Chucky’ still has no place of emission in Spain.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io