CHUCK PROPHET – THE LAND THAT TIME FORGOT

As we cling to the perishable Earth, a few become part of the imperishable life … CHUCK PROPHET, without intending to, little by little, step by step, work by work, avoid the end of their time. When many have been transported to the land of oblivion, where they will not be remembered, CHUCK violates the ephemeral time of remembrance with artistic expressions that refuse to be perishable and transitory works. THE LAND THAT TIME FORGOT, his latest work, is not a pulp-like fun Edgar Rice Burroughs, without a soul of transcendence, but a dazzling and melancholic book of family memories and his native San Francisco. Chuck longs from New York for that land that the voracious real estate has erased from the face of the earth as a healing connection to the roots. Chuck stokes personal memories to stir consciences in moments of despair like the current ones. There is nothing pulp but the opposite.

The memory of his father when he lost his job and his car in “Best Shirt On” could sound sad and discouraging, however the subject is rhythmic with aromas of Brian Wilson, because what he is interested in showing is that, despite all in all, he never lost his composure as a symptom of hope. “High as Johnny Thunders” is a walk through San Francisco with Johnny Thunders, a wonderful tribute to the New York Doll, with sound to Lou Reed and an exciting sax by Zach Djanikian. “Marathon” is rock n ‘roll or rather a swing based on dance of the Great Depression with Everly Brothers guitars, the vocal harmonies of Stephanie Finch and some Martian keyboards that reflect that Prophet in this work also seeks sound adventure. “Paying My Respects To The Train” is California sound in the form of a delicious composition made up of brushes, the slide of James DePrato and a clavichorn. “Wiilie and Nillie” is a jewel of folk that puts us at the foot of one of the most powerful songs of the LP, “Fast Kid”, a half-time from Stony from the times of “Night Surfer”.

“Love Doesn’t Come From the Barrel of a Gun,” one of my favorites on the album, again another halftime featuring those stunning Everly-style guitars ending with a nod to the great Jackie De Shannon. “Nixoland” reflects the author’s childhood when he saw Richard Nixon’s first law office in the President’s hometown of La Habra, taxes dedicated to law offices and high-profile houses, there are certainly things that never change despite the passing of decades and countries, so nothing better than a harsh tone with Dylaniana’s stringy voice and gray sounds. Meet Me A Roundabout is the most melancholic song, an excellent acoustic folk work from the West Coast. “Womankind” is enjoying Dave Sherman’s piano, the goldsmith’s arrangements with that acoustic guitar and those spectorian strings that polish the vocals of Stephanie and Tommy Dunbar while following him in “Waving Goodbye” with his slide of Robert Stein as cradle and Prophet’s mandolin as a rattle, a song of longing and goodbye The end is the caustic “Get Off The Stage” where it says “I am just a man up on stage, I make my opposition yes, it’s true, I have a band here behind me while you have an ugly mouth. You have no heart except for your Russian friend. You are an obstruction in the gut of democracy and the patient is dying, so get off that stage please, get off the stage. Come and have a seat, let’s put on some John Prine. All we ask is that you come down from the stage »I think it is abundantly clear

A record of prints and details, of memories and experiences, of looks and memories. A record of poignant nostalgia. A record of past and present that will leave a future mark.

CHUCK PROPHET – THE LAND THAT TIME FORGOT

2020-05-17

