Conor McGregor has always named Chuck Liddell as an inspiration to be a professional fighter.. Not surprisingly, we are talking about one of the greatest legends in MMA history. “The Iceman” has inspired many names in the sport to be who they are today. He was one of the first great stars of UFC.

Chuck Liddell inspires Conor McGregor

With this in mind recently in Twitter, commented the following:

It’s an honor for me to inspire star like Conor. He is a bad ass👊🏻One thing I most like about Conor is he “walks the walk” The fact that he has even gave me credit for inspiring him really makes things come full circle for me in this sport. living the dream! https://t.co/FokNV2gsw3 – Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) April 8, 2020

“It is an honor for me to inspire a star like Conor. He is a tough guy. One of the things I like most about him is that he makes his own way. The fact that he gave me credit for inspiring him makes me feel like the circle has closed. Living the dream!”.

And he also mentioned the Irish as one of your favorites.

These days Conor is one of my favorites, Tony Ferguson, Yoel Romero, Israel Adesanya, The Diaz brothers, Jorge Masvidal and Jose Aldo. https://t.co/H01JHubB8k – Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) April 8, 2020

“In this days, Conor is one of my favoriteslike Tony Ferguson, Yoel Romero, Israel Adesanya, the Díaz brothers, Jorge Masvidal and José Aldo ”.

All these fighters for sure they are also honored knowing that they are on the UFC Hall of Fame member favorites. In all likelihood they were all inspired when they saw him fight as they tried to make a name for themselves in the industry.