DALLAS, TEXAS.- The renowned company Chuck E. Chesse has declared in full bankruptcy derived from the problems caused by the closure of its establishments as a result of COVID-19.

Through a statement, CEC Entertainment, Inc. indicated that it will request protection for bankruptcy to achieve a comprehensive restructuring that supports its long-term strategic reopening plans.

The company also asked the courts to maintain normal operations during this period in order to be able to pay its employees, continue charitable programs, and continue to honor the franchise commitment.

Although CEC Entertainment, Inc. has reopened 266 of its 616 restaurants Chuck and cheese and Peter Piper Pizza, indicated that they are not sure that parents are willing to organize birthday parties due to the situation that is being experienced.