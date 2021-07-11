Chrysler once offered the best seat for a luxury coupe

Long ago there was an automotive concept known as personal luxury car. This was a two-door vehicle, but neither economical nor sporty, not even a typical grand tourer. It was a means of transportation for elegant people, for people who drank expensive liquors and ate Kobe beef steaks no matter the price. However, the most curious thing is it was still a two-door car.

That makes the option “Mobile Director” for him Chrysler Imperial manufactured between 1967 and 1968 is something very strange as well as ingenious. But before we get involved with them, it should be noted that the personal luxury car was a really popular subcategory across the pond halfway between a two-door sedan and a coupe, but we probably refer to them with the last term because it is increasingly important to give that word a more appropriate use (to cars with only two doors).

Anyway, the coupe version of the Imperial was a wonderful example of this type of vehicle: big, opulent Y Elegant. Clearly aimed at audiences who were quite successful in their lives and who wanted to make sure that everyone around them knew about it as well. In addition, the engine was consistent with the more than five and a half meters (5,707 mm) of the set. The vain housed a block 7.2-liter V8 able to deliver 355 hp Y 651 Nm to the rear wheels, which moved more than two tons.

But back to the point at hand, the Mobile Director package is unusual in that it offered two features that would not be considered strange in, say, a van, but which are really strange for a coupe: a swivel front seat and a generously sized folding table. Oh, and a gooseneck lamp. With almost total security, I could say that it is something unprecedented, at least on this side of the pond, where in the same years company executives moved in a SEAT 1500 or a DS.

Take a look at this photo from the 1967 Imperial catalog. It shows every luxury car owner’s dream: to be able to drive into the middle of nowhere, at night, and still be able to enjoy a long and comfortable ride. Match chess with a treasured colleague in the same comfort you would expect from a five-star gentlemen’s club. Let’s leave it to our own Chrysler advertising agency mid-century to tell us from his mouth what this interesting package for a coupe was all about.

Special lamps, exultant music, two classy people in unprecedented luxury on the eve of a sunset over the San Francisco Golden Gate Bridge… All for “one of the few people who could afford a genuine luxury car”. The video quality isn’t great so here’s a clearer one from someone with a beautiful restored specimen further down these lines. And, let’s see, it’s a smart setup. The coffee table can be an armrest or can be expanded into that useful coffee table.

Of course, we cannot forget that all this happened in a two-door personal luxury car, a type of vehicle designed to be driven with class. This is not a car to be driven by someone outside of a top-tier trade, as almost anyone who wants to be chauffeured will likely demand a sedan. And, since there is no B-pillar between the doors neither the coupe nor the sedan, the swivel seat and the nightstand could be installed in the Imperial with four doors.

That meant that the type of body in which this kind of thing could be really desired could be a success. But the Mobile Director package is quite rare nowadays, since its price of $ 597.40 at the time (more than 4,000 euros today) it was a lot of cash for something that, if we’re honest, probably would have been used more by some executive’s young children than by receiving any faxes or having a whiskey business meeting with another top mogul.

The genesis of the Mobile Director package came from a Chrysler prototype introduced in 1966 called Imperial Mobile Executive Car, which represented the feverish dream fantasy of the most up-to-date and cutting-edge executive, surrounded by modern equipment in the backseat of his Imperial. One particularly prominent piece of equipment was a machine Datafax that, in such a miniaturized configuration and capable of radio telephony, it would have been state-of-the-art technology for that era of excess.

Source: Jalopnik

Photo gallery:

Photos