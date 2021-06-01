chronology of the biggest diplomatic crisis between Spain and Morocco in two decades

If nothing and no one prevents it, the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, hospitalized in Spain since April 18 to be cured of the serious Covid with which he arrived from Africa, He will go back to Algeria this morning. This has been confirmed by the Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, on Spanish Television tonight.

Ghali will leave after having declared electronically before the National High Court, which refused to impose precautionary measures on him due to the lack of evidence of the accusations of torture that are imputed to him. The Polisario leader will leave the Peninsula, but leaves behind the biggest diplomatic crisis between Spain and Morocco in two decades. A dispute that still seems far from resolved.

Ghali arrived in Spain on April 18 on a plane chartered by the Government of Algeria with severe pneumonia caused by Covid. Spain agreed to treat him, agreed to his transfer with Algeria and entered the Saharawi in the San Pedro de Logroño Hospital under the false identity of Mohammed Ben Batouche, a move that the Pedro Sánchez Government justified on security grounds.

After hearing the news, just a week later, Morocco urgently summoned the Spanish ambassador, Ricardo Díez-Hochleitner, to express to him his discomfort at the reception of Ghali, a decision that they considered “unfair”. The diplomatic scuffle continued and on May 4 the Foreign Minister, Arancha González Laya, appeared publicly to explain that Spain agreed to the transfer for “strictly humanitarian” reasons.

Morocco came to qualify the presence of Ghali in Spanish territory of “unacceptable and reprehensible” and branded it as “explicit provocation to the Kingdom of Morocco”. Tension remained high until it exploded in the early morning of May 16. Then thousands of people crossed into Ceuta from Morocco with the collusion of the Moroccan authorities, in the largest irregular entry of migrants into Spanish territory in a single day in memory. At least one man drowned trying to cross.

Two days later, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, appeared publicly promising “firmness” with Morocco and demanded “respect for the borders”. Morocco responded by calling its ambassador to Spain for consultations and warned the Peninsular Executive that “there are acts with consequences and they have to be assumed.” Laya told the ambassador “his displeasure” and appealed for shared border control with the Alawite monarchy. Almost at the same time, the judge of the National Court Santiago Pedraz it reactivated the case against Ghali but did not ask for precautionary measures.

The arrival of migrants stopped and Morocco closed the border again. The United States, which last year recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, called the dispute a “bilateral” issue while the European Union closed ranks with Spain. “The Spanish border of Ceuta is an EU border. Full solidarity with Spain” was the message that came from Brussels.

The crisis was mitigated but the exchange of reproaches between the two parties has continued until today. Sánchez accused Morocco of “attacking” the borders for “discrepancies” in foreign policy and Rabat reproached him for using migration “as a pretext.”

The imminent departure of Ghali, according to the Government with the knowledge of the Moroccan authorities, opens another chapter in a crisis between two bad neighbors but condemned to understand each other.