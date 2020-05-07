The Operation Gideon It could be simply defined as a plan to enter Venezuela clandestinely, through the Venezuelan coasts, specifically through Playa Macuto, located in the State of La Guaira. The same strategy was carried out with the “Operation Freedom Venezuela” carried out since 2019.

The objective was to infiltrate terrorists in Venezuelan territory in order to articulate a coup d’etat, by generating violence by the government of the President Nicolás Maduro with which to justify an invasion by the United States (USA).

It was intended to carry out targeted attacks against Venezuelan authorities. Other sources of aggression were the Miraflores Palace and military headquarters; it was planned to capture Maduro to take him to the United States.

But this operation not only includes Venezuelan military or police deserters, but DEA agents, a former Green Beret military owner of SilverCorp, drug traffickers and the US military are also involved along with a fraction of the opposition Venezuelan.

Chronology of Operation Libertad Venezuela

This coup initiative called “Operation Libertad Venezuela”It has its origin in the failed coup d’etat of April 30, 2019, when deserters from the Bolivarian National Force, with weapons stolen from the Federal Legislative Palace, in complicity with Juan Guaidó and Leopoldo López, met at the Altamira distributor to generate regime change. In this fact he participated Antonio Sequea, who was arrested for participating in Operation Gideon on May 3.

On March 23, an arsenal of weapons was seized by the Colombian traffic police. They were intended for the terrorist camps located in Colombia, in order to be supplied to the coup plotters.

Later Cíver Alcala, -Head of Operation Libertad Venezuela-, declared for W Radio the purpose of the weapons confirming the coup attempts, adding that they had the training of US agents.

On those same dates, the United States Department of Justice, led by W. Barr, declared the alleged drug trafficking routes that Nicolás Maduro would use.

For this reason they offered 15 million dollars to whom will capture the Venezuelan president or give clues to his location. This action aims to legalize a coup d’état, the same one that was disbanded on May 3 of this year.

On April 20, 2020, in Puerta Mocha (Miranda State), there was a Stole weapons by four captains and a lieutenant of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), arrested and accused of robbery in detachment 441 of that public order force.

By the afternoon of May 1, the mercenaries – those who received training in Colombia – left the estate of the drug trafficker Elkin Javier López Torres, nicknamed “Doble Rueda”. He is related to the wife of Clíver Alcalá Cordones, a military man deserter from Venezuela.

The plan was to move from Colombia to the coasts of the Venezuelan coastal center, to carry out destabilizing plans and thus justify foreign military intervention.

Two boats departed from that place, the first -which was a speedboat- started with the number of twelve men commanded by Robert Colina Torres, alias “Pantera” – trustworthy person of Clíver Alcalá Cordones.-

Exactly fifty men were on the second launch, including the two American coaches hired by SilverCorp, -company dedicated to hiring mercenaries-. They would follow the first group. The main thing was to get to the State of La Guaira. From there they would be taken by aliases “Pepero” to a shed where they would shelter in the following days.

The second boat had a malfunction, which caused the first to arrive alone on the coast of La Guaira. With what not they counted it was that at that time the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) and the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) were deployed.

According to Jorge Rodríguez, Sectorial Vice President of Communication, Culture and Tourism, when “Pantera” disembarked, he activated the weapons against the Venezuelan security forces, which led to a confrontation and the subsequent death of six terrorists. The rest of the members were arrested. In this operation they seized ten rifles, one Glock 9mm and two machine guns belonging to the Federal Legislative Palace. Pantera was one of the deceased and Antonio Sequea was arrested.

When the second boat suffered damage, its members skirted the coasts of Aragua, leaving most of them in Puerto la Cruz, while the other eight followed the town of Chuao, where they were captured by the fishermen in the area and tied up. with ropes to be delivered later to the authorities.

Previously, they had been warned that more raids like those in La Guaira were going to happen in the coming days. That action against Operation Gideon showed a perfect synchronization between the people, the police force, and the military. What the late President Hugo Chávez called the Civic-Military Union.

Once the capture was made, the Bolivarian Shark Shield 2020 was executed, deploying ground patrol and aerial scrutiny by the military forces. On May 5, the Minister for Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, reported that a criminal gang in the Zulia State with the presence of Colombian citizens was dismantled.

In all these captures uniforms with the flags of United States and Colombia, with tactical and communication equipment.

The national confession of one of the American coaches is shown, specifically from Luke Alexander Denman. He declares before the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) that his mission was to train three groups of mercenaries in Río Hacha -Colombia-. There were a total of 60 to 70 men. He would be in charge of taking the airport to allow the entry of planes, and in turn be able to take Nicolás Maduro to the United States.

Then the confession of José Alberto Gregorio Hernández, alias “Pepero” in which he indicates that the shootings that occurred between gangs in the town of Petare -Caracas- were a lure to distract the police forces in order to penetrate the Venezuelan coasts.

Now after all these facts Juan Guaidó He stated that he had nothing to do with this operation. Likewise, Trump last Tuesday assured that he had barely found out about what happened in Venezuela on May 3, two days later. However, there are ties between both with drug traffickers, mercenaries, and coup deserters.

It all begins with the arrival of Guaidó to the presidency of the Legislative Power in 2019. As a new leader he raises the idea of ​​entering “humanitarian aid” through the border with Colombia, and hold the Aid-Live Concert the day before.

For Guaidó to arrive in Colombia, he had to be escorted and accompanied by narco-paramilitaries called “Los Rastrojos”. The security chief of the Aid-Live concert was Jordan Goudreau, contacted by billionaire Richard Brason – festival organizer – who did special work for the United States and the United Kingdom.

Jordan Goudreau, was Green beret, participated in the Iraq and Afghanistan War, and obtained a decoration from the North American Government. In 2018 he sets up his company SilverCorp, which hires mercenaries and provides its intelligence services. He was Donald Trump’s chief of security, had contracts with the State Department and the White House.

The connection between Guaidó and Jordan G. was Sergio Vergara, the one that would be in charge of managing the money to offer the military deserters food and lodging to start up “Operation Freedom Venezuela”, money that ended up being stolen.

Juan Guaidó makes J.J. Rendón and Sergio Vergara responsible for the negotiation processes, and it is on October 16, 2019 the moment in which Juan Guaidó signs the contract with SilverCorp together with Jordan.G, Sergio Vergara, JJ. Rendón and Manuel Retuleta, -the latter criminal, partner of Retuleta & Waasse, in charge of defending Latin American drug traffickers before the justice. The contract was for a value of $ 212 million.

Goudreau on May 3, being interviewed by a Venezuelan journalist in Miami called Patricia Poleo, He confessed that he felt cheated by the Venezuelan opposition since Guaidó had not paid what was stipulated in the contract.

Likewise, Clíver Alcalá Cordones, last March in an interview for W Radio said that, the contract to buy the military arsenal seized in Colombia was made with the knowledge from the United States and Colombia.

It is not by chance either that in February of this year Juan Guaidó called “the deployment of the national conflict” for March 10, and that in turn there was a meeting between the Lima Group and TIAR. The drug traffickers along with the DEA collaborated in order to have drug trafficking routes.

In those days of March Jorge Rodríguez denounced the training of terrorists in Colombian territory on a national chain, providing the information to the Colombian Government so that it could proceed to the capture of the coup plotters.

The Venezuelan Government is on the trail of others terrorists involved, on May 6, at three in the morning, 4 more mercenaries were captured.

“Liberty will not descend to the people, the people must rise to Liberty” -Emma Golman.

Informing is a means that will take us to it.

