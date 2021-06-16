Chronicles of the Battle: Simple of the moment!

Do you know why this new single titled, Chronicles of the Battle is the single of the moment? Because the authors are a wonderful fusion that you did not expect and that you are going to love. A song that will surely bring a few tears to your eyes. We tell you all the details about this new song by two magnificent groups here at Music News.

Well, it turns out that Caliber 50 decided to make a collaboration with Los Dos Cardenales! It really is a gem of a song, Chronicles of the Battle, how many times do people not know what you’re going through, but oh how do they judge !?

It happens to us all the time, fighting for love, or putting up with things that are unbearable, and people judge you for having thrown everything away but they really don’t know, they have no idea of ​​the pain they caused you, unfortunately people only see the cape, They judge without knowing, without knowing the pain, the weight you carry, the daily struggles you have in your routine life, but judging is so easy for people.

So the next time you want to judge or criticize someone, think first of the person you want to attack, surely a life story and serious or minor problems just like you. We all have a story.

This song, Chronicles of the Battle was released exactly 5 days ago, and it has been a success because it surely reminds you of a couple of things that we should reflect on! Or not?

We leave you the link to the official video clip of Crónicas de La Batalla, a song by Caliber 50 in collaboration with Los Dos Cardenales! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dzPQiqbmyeg, as of today this song on YouTube has more than a million and a half views!

Do you know who you are going to dedicate it to !?