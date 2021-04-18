Chronicler harshly criticized Fernando Tatis Jr.

The chronicler Fox Sports Emilio León launched harsh criticism of the Dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. and his $ 340 million contract with the Fathers of San Diego in the MLB.

Through his Twitter account, the writer of the television network threw him hard critics to Tatis Jr. who has seven errors so far this season at the Big Show.

What Tatis worth 400 million? Okay! “Six errors in six games played this year. Keep deifying many of these players who don’t have a full calendar year in Big leagues, but they are already the most wonderful thing, ”León wrote in his account.

Undoubtedly, Fernando Tatis Jr. He is a talented player who is surely pressured to receive this great contract in less than expected, but it is almost certain that he will be a star in the Big leagues.

However the chronicler He threw him with everything and did not let his bad moment pass and let him know through the critics.