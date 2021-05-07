Chronicle: The Submarine heads to Poland | Arsenal

The Villarreal drew 0-0 against Arsenal in the return of the semifinals of the Europa League and they manage to qualify for the final of the competition by winning 2-1 on aggregate. The Submarine knew how to suffer and endured despite the fact that the Gunners crashed two balls into the post.

Arsenal and Villarreal they were measured again in a decisive match to be in a European final. Impossible not to remember that 2006 and the penalty missed by Don Juan roman riquelme, but this time the story was different and the Submarine will be fighting for the title. Will do it against him Manchester United in Poland, although this time it will be in the Europa League and not in the Champions League as in the past, but equally admirable.

The London team was well aware that they needed a goal to turn around the 2-1 they suffered in the first leg, so the players of Mikel Arteta they came out in an intense way. They managed the control of the ball, but the truth is that the Villarreal he had the game where he wanted. Ödegaard practically did not catch balls and Aubameyang could not disturb Rulli.

In fact, the first big occasion was for him Villarreal. Chukwueze forced Log to make a spectacular popcorn with which he avoided the first goal of the Submarine. Answered Aubameyang with a subtle shot with the exterior that crashed into the wood. From there, little for the Gunners, who, however, came to suffer when they saw how Pablo Marí he was about to score an own goal.

Before that came the blow for him Villarreal. Chukwueze he couldn’t go on and needed to be carried away on a stretcher from the Emirates lawn. In its place came the jewel of the yellow quarry: Yeremi pine. The canary did not hide and did not stop offering himself, but his intention to score a goal with which to put the tie on track did not come and both teams went to rest with 0-0 on the scoreboard.

The second half started and the story changed, at least in the beginning. Those of Arteta began to harass the area of Rulli and they quickly put their cards on the table. First was Pépé the one who crossed his attempt in excess and then was Smith-Rowe the one who did not hit the mark when trying to beat the Argentine goalkeeper of the Villarreal.

Villarreal resist

It also did not hit the target Gerard Moreno after a pretty good counter from the yellow box, but there it was Log to stop the shot of the Spanish international. From this moment on, Villarreal woke up and, despite a goal leaving them out of the final, they were back in control of the game. To try to change that Arteta gave minutes to Martinelli, removing from the party Martin Ödegaard.

Time was running out Arsenal and they dared to switch to that game of hanging balls. As a result of this, two headbutts of Holding company they went near the goal of the Villarreal. It was Aubameyang the one who took another stick. The Gabonese striker smashed a header into the post after a book counter by the Gunners. Desperately they entered Lacazette and Willian to face the last 10 minutes of the game.

But do not even put all the dynamite that Arteta had on the bench was enough. Albiol continued to show off denying each arrival to the Arsenal and those of Unai emery they had to endure the suffering during the five minutes that were added in London. They endured and resisted to get that ticket for the final of the Europa League what will they play in Gdansk in front of Manchester United.