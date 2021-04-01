Chronicle Spain – Kosovo: Spain avoids ‘a World conflict’

Spain won 3-1 to Kosovo in The Cartuja from Seville and regain some of the trust lost to Greece, against which he tied one in grenade, and Georgia, which he beat with a discount. Dani Olmo, Ferran and Gerard Moreno they made the goals of the national team in a lackluster victory, but tremendously important.

The prolegomena of the meeting were marked by the substitution of Sergio Ramos and the mishap suffered by Luis Enrique with his assistants at the concentration hotel of the Spanish team in Seville. The captain, as against Georgia, started the game on the bench by technical decision, while the coach and his team were trapped in an elevator for more than an hour and had to arrive in a minibus at La Cartuja. Then the meeting and the usual problems began.

With Marcos Llorente on the right side and with a central pair formed by Íñigo Martínez and Eric García, the national team went in search of a necessary victory, since after drawing on the first day against Greece they could not afford to fail again in this classification for the Qatar World Cup where only the first of each group will have the ticket insured.

Spain, as expected, the meeting began by sending. Comfortable. Without suffering the least in defense, but inoperative in the offensive section. Again. As against Greece and Georgia, It cost the national team a lot to score. This time at least they did generate danger, but the approaches of Jordi Alba, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres or Álvaro Morata, who enjoyed a one-on-one with the rival goalkeeper in which he was defeated, failed to inaugurate the La Cartuja scoreboard. . While, Kosovo sought to create danger with long balls that disturbed just behind the national team.

Elm’s star

Spain rolled the ball, until Dani Olmo, who is the most different from this team, He returned to pull the quality that he treasures in his right leg to put the ball in the square and open the scoring. This so much reassured those of Luis Enrique. In fact, almost no time to celebrate the goal of the Leipzig footballer came the second. Ferran, heeled, a shoe was taken off the long stick that served for the national team to get 2-0. The final minutes of the first half ended with absolute dominance of Luis Enrique’s, although the rest of the goals were left for the second act … or not

Scare and sentence

The second 45 minutes began with a dangerous action by Ferran who, after stepping on the baseline, raised his head, assisted Morata and the Juventus forward’s shot crashed into the Kosovo defenders. Although what came later with the same protagonists, with the roles exchanged, was more serious. And it is that this time Morata attended and the City, only with the goalkeeper ahead, erred. It’s incredible how much it costs this team to score.

The match took place between garbage minutes until Kosovo, in an individual action, was about to cut distances, but Íñigo Martínez diverted it to a corner. Against, Ferran crashed the ball back into the goalkeeper. And Luis Enrique decided to move the bench, giving entry to Gerard Moreno and Fabián for Morata and Pedri. Meanwhile, between failure and failure, increasingly dire, Kosovo believed it until it found its prize. Unai Simón went for a ball outside his area that ended up losing so that Halimi, with a shot full of quality, achieved the 2-1. Seeing is believing.

The poor Spanish game was complicating a game more than controlled. With 20 minutes to go the national team had to look for a third goal to avoid problems. And the target came thanks to Gerard Moreno, who showed that he has the goal in his blood. Then Ferran, again, missed the fourth.

In the final minutes Luis Enrique retired Dani Olmo and Busquets for Canales and Rodri. It seemed that this was going to be the last highlight of another bad performance from Spain, but in which a very important victory had been achieved. But before the match was over Sergio Ramos entered for Íñigo Martínez so that the center-back adds his 180 internationality. The latter will also be talked about … and a lot.