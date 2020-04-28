Fight AAA Fighter

Fight AAA Fighter | This Saturday the second date of the Fight Fighter AAA tournament was held and again the mexican company managed to surprise us with a live event without an audience and respecting the necessary sanitation standards at the time of Covid 19 such as disinfecting common areas as well as healthy distance.

In the first confrontation of the night Big Mami defeated Vanilla Vargas with a powerful gori impact. At the end of the fight, Lady Maravilla arrived to attack Big Mami, who in recent weeks removed her hair, luckily for Mami Faby Apache, came out to defend her from Maravilla’s attacks.

In the second fight Lady Wonder defeated Keyra by way of surrender. At the end of the fight Big Mami took revenge when, with a saddle in the corner, he beat Keyra and with a tack sack of combat, Wonder.

In the third fight the faces were seen Faby Apache and Lady Shani. With a bomb Lady Shani managed to obtain victory and got his pass to the semifinals.

In the fourth fight they already faced each other Chessman and Myzteziz Jr. The Red Light Killer managed to advance to the semifinals after applying a powerful spear. At the end of the fight Laredo Kid appeared to attack Chessman and although Carta Brava Jr tried to help him, Laredo Kid gave him a powerful kick.

The fifth fight brought us the confrontation between THE. Park and Laredo Kid. With a powerful L.A. lance Park managed to advance in the Fight Fighter tournament but before leaving he verbally attacked the commentators José Manuel Guillen and Rafael Ayala when he told them “You fucking announcers do not know how far I can go, your motherfucking motherfucker is also taking you.”

Already in the sixth fight Pagano defeated Octagón Jr with an inverted suplex leaning on the third rope. In the end, Chessman attacked Pagano, who in Triplemania 28 will be his rival in a duel of hair against hair.

In the stellar fight Pentagon Jr defeated the Hamburger Boy with a powerful spear to the chest. At the end of the match, Pentagón Jr helped to join his rival and praised him “It gives me pleasure and pride to see that people like the Hamburger Boy are in this tournament, sorry you got in my way but I recognize you because I have seen your struggles and I have seen how much you have grown in this company »were the words of zero fear.

