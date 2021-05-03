Chronicle of the Oscars 2021 via Instagram

How have those hair and makeup sessions gone? Have you paid attention to the new restrictions? Have there been more stories than normal posts?

For yet another year, celebrities have recorded the 93rd edition of the Oscars for their Instagram accounts. Once again the preparations for the awards gala have garnered more attention. Whether in photos or in Stories, the moments of the actors and actresses have been collected on Hollywood movie night. Immediacy counts and now it is not only the red carpet or the official poses that prevail. The present step by step, or rather, story by story, is what counts for the public. Celebrities have long been aware of this.

So here we review some of the moments of this edition reflected on the social network. What moment do you stay with?

1 Glenn Close, getting ready

The actress seemed to toast with her followers as she combed her hair for the gala.

2 Reese Witherspoon, corporate sweatshirt

The actress showed her preparations with the best of outfits.

3 Laura Dern, adjusted to the new times

What is that, Laura? A PCR test? This is how we like it, all being forward thinking

4 Maria Bakalova, spectacular

With this beautiful pose, the actress admitted not believing what she was experiencing.

5 Vanessa Kirby, in makeup tutorial

Makeup artist Jo Baker has shared on her own how she has prepared the actress nominated for Best Actress.

6 Nicole Kidman, a spectator from her home

Due to restrictions, many have had to watch the gala from their homes and not from the red carpet.

7 Halle Berry, all to the haircut

The actress put suspense by her stories regarding her look. This is how he later showed the haircut with this beautiful pose.

8 Alam Kim, your responsibilities first

The boy from ‘Minari’ would take his dog out before the ceremony.

9 Alison Brie, cheering on hers

Brie encouraged from home, and with a sweater included, to the film in which she has participated, ‘A promising young woman’.

10 Isla Fisher, showing off as a boy

The actress has shown several photos of her partner, the nominee Sacha Baron Cohen.

11 Laura Pausini, list in several languages

The actress, nominated for Best Song for ‘Life Ahead’, published a radiant pose and ready to show off at the Oscars.

12 Andra Day, reel summary of your preparation

The singer showed a reel with her preparations.

13 Margot Robbie

With a photo of the red carpet, the actress left a record of which was her movie of the night.

14 Regina King, joining the posing at home

The actress shared several photos before leaving for the gala.

15 Amanda Seyfried, tasks after the ceremony

The actress, who had her second child in September, shared the image of a glass of water next to a breast pump.

