It is giving of itself this of the ‘Lives’ in streaming and a server does not stop celebrating it because I remind you that, under normal conditions, one can not drop as I would like for the venues and festivals enjoying what I like the most, the live music.

Well, the great Nadia Sheikh Nor can he live without live music and this unfortunate break in the presentation of his E.P. Everybody Hears But No One’s Listening (2020), having chained a tour opening for Stereophonics, it will not stop the desire to play and live music to the fullest as the one from Castellón always proves to do. And how does he do it? Well, he’s been chaining two Thursdays doing acoustics from his London house. The first one escaped me, sorry honey !, and it was a splendid setlist playing the songs of his E.P. in ‘unplugged’ format giving the odd detail about the composition of the themes and the feelings and situations inherent in them. For last Thursday, April 2, I could be there. Come on, jump and I’ll explain …

He played cover setlits and instead of choosing her, he proposed to his fans that they give him options through social networks. Many people were encouraged by Instagram, I attest, and a server also proposed a few that I thought could go wonderfully. At 8:30 p.m. and punctual as a clock, the Sheikh He made an appearance on both Facebook and Instagram (he does not know how to promote himself at this point, eh?), demonstrating his closeness, his humility and his effort to communicate bilingually for his English and Spanish audience.

Well, despite the problems with connection cuts on the Instagram network that slightly tarnished the continuity of the set, Nadia brought us four songs as four soles. The first and to start, take it, because one of those who the undersigned proposed, the Hallelujah by Jeff Buckley of which our protagonist confessed that it touched him a lot in his principles. The truth is that it was a wonderful version. He followed Speechless by Lady Gaga, I did not expect it but he imposed his style and playing with a guitar I think I like it more than the original (jjjjjjjj). The third issue was to be expected, Nadia just took a giant step with the European Tour with the Onics Phonics and one of the Welsh classics was marked as thanks for the opportunity they have given him. She was nervous about the responsibility of having her fans live, but she obviously passed the test by far. The last cover was for its Spanish public because it attacked the Miedo by M-Clan proving that his tastes are not just focused on Indie Rock and Pop Rock. And so far, thank you for the preparation effort in such a short time.

But it promises to come back !!!, be prepared next Thursday at 20:30 because we will have another cover session.

And I do not want to say goodbye without putting music to the post and there is no better way to put a perfect finishing touch than to share with you the latest clip of the Sheikh, “Break Free” where she herself has taken the reins of directing, interpreting and editing in a clip with two distinct parts, the first in black and white with her struggling with her ‘own personal demons’ in red and the second ‘liberated’ already tied and limits on a stage precisely at the moment when it explodes in ‘solace’ of Lorenzo Passarella, perhaps chosen as a symbol of rebellion and a cry for freedom. Here you have it, it’s very emotional …