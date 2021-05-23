Chronicle of an announced traffic accident

Dear reader, what is told in this article is based on real events. With this story of a great accident, in an 850 like the one in the photo, it is intended, above all, that we do not take driving in an automated, clueless way. In a few seconds, it can change our lives. Perhaps this story is not for everyone. It can hurt sensitivities, be frivolous or unnecessary. But it is the story of a recently injured person, who tries to prevent us from trusting ourselves behind the wheel and without fear, but with respect, let’s think about what we are at stake every time we look at our mobile, we are going faster than we should, or we do not pay the necessary attention .

History of a traffic accident

On Friday February 5, I started my special luxury Seat 850. From Marqués de Vadillo I was going to Ventorro del Cano to exchange one car for another in a garage that I had there. It would be eight in the afternoon, there was not much traffic. We still had a curfew. I was listening to a tape by Gabinete Caligari, on the way to Soria, I think I remember.

I enter the roundabout, arriving at the Financial City, it was the last roundabout before entering the street where I have the garage. I always give intermittent, there was no one, but it is the custom. Not just for safety, but as a courtesy to other drivers. Just when I was 3 seconds to leave the roundabout, I glimpse out of the corner of my eye two lights approaching very fast, it would be 2 meters. It’s funny how your brain works in critical moments. It becomes the fastest computer in the world.

Before the collision I thought about two things. The anger it gave me, I was almost out of the round already, two seconds and it does not catch me. And above all, I prepared myself for the pain, I knew that from the speed at which I was coming and the car I was driving, it would hurt me.

The blow, the sound that you will always remember

I did not hear brakes from the opposite, he did not see me, he would be so clueless that he hit me as if there was nothing but air. The blow, the sound, stays on your hard drive, dry, metallic, dark, I noticed a cold knife on my shoulder, I don’t know if he ever gave me something from the car because the passenger seat almost got into my mouth. The collision was on the passenger side. After the hard blow, I turn several times, I think two, as if I were a fan blade. I hit a guardrail and from the rebound, where I had already lost consciousness and was a mere object in the car, I went against the opposite guardrail. Much slower, but I couldn’t even stop, I just wanted the car to stop on impact and it did. The car was approaching the guardrail that would stop it ranching, dented, with a strange engine sound, limping.

I was short of breath for a few seconds and I was very sore, I was screaming in pain. Several years ago, I was riding a motorcycle and I had a big fall. That prepares you, makes you not too scared, but road traffic accidents are something else. Much more violent. They had to open the door for me, I put my feet out, and lowered my head, I was very dizzy. Both the boy who hit me with a station wagon, a Volvo, and another person who stopped to help were very nervous. Of course, I wasn’t looking at the car, I didn’t have that 360-degree perspective that was really scary. I did not see how the 850 was, I saw it until some photos were published on a Facebook page, and when I went to pick it up, which shook me, I could better verify the magnitude of the accident. Lucky…

> I took my cell phone and called my wife, the first thing so she wouldn’t worry, I saw the immediate future and the closest thing was that they would surely take me to the hospital. I was afraid that they would put me in the ER and not show up at night and that she would worry. He told me that if he had drunk, and that is the voice after an accident, well, it is difficult for you to speak. We ended the conversation and I called the police. The operator asked me many questions, I was not aware that I had been hit of such caliber, that later the car would be declared a total disaster and it would leave a 17-centimeter scar after the broken clavicle.

In those moments you are alone and you just wait for them to come quickly for you, you don’t care about the car and your belongings. The Samur came first, I remember that they treated me with so much love and professionalism, it was amazing. In the ambulance I almost fainted a couple of times. The police are coming, I’m conscious, they don’t ask too many questions and they take me to the hospital. In the hospital they tell me that I have a broken clavicle, that I have to do the cures at the hospital that corresponds to me. Anyway, at four in the morning or so, almost unable to move in pain, my friend Jose comes to pick me up and take me home.

The after the accident

Traffic accidents are complex. They are not covered by social security, They are not covered by your health insurance, it is covered by your car insurance or the opposite. And it is tiring to wait, until they know, who takes care of the bill. But this, you don’t know until they tell you or something like that happens to you. February 7 was my birthday, 36 years old, what to tell you, they made me a nice birthday surprise that I share with you. It was exciting. Thank you all. No matter how tough you are, displays of affection are appreciated.

They operated on me 4 days later, the operation was complicated because the bone splintered a lot. It was 3 hours of intervention. Undoubtedly, for those of you who have undergone surgery, even if you are completely asleep, it is an ordeal. When I left the operation, I was short of oxygen. In addition, you already know that the issue of the pandemic always runs through the head. They were very bad days. For almost two months, I couldn’t sleep, it was hard for me to lie down, get up and to top it all, a couple of times I remembered that sound of impact that I have related to you in a dream, I woke up scared and in pain from the spasmodic defense movement, I dreamed it so real, that it was as if it had gone back to February 5th.

This changes you, of course, it changes you. I remember a call from my father, when he told me, thank goodness you were going alone … I began to sob, I hung up the phone, I wrote to him on WhatsApp; sorry for hanging up, I imagined that that day I was carrying María (my daughter) inside. It is true, if someone had gone with me to the side, surely he or she would not have told it. And the one who usually goes with me next to me is usually my wife or my daughter. How lucky I am, for what could have happened. Today, I still can’t move my shoulder well I am going to rehab. They paid for the car, whoever collided with me deliberately skipped a yield, they have declared it a total loss, but I did not want to take it to the scrapyard. I don’t know how, I’ll try to fix it anyway. I think it was partly to blame for me being here. The sheet held, as if it wanted to protect me, the central nerve was an impregnable Numantine defense. It was hard, but a cracked voice remains on my palate that tells me that it could be much worse. If someone were to go with me, they would have chewed the tragedy, I would not write this chronicle, because they would not have seen the ears of the wolf, the wolf would have devoured me.

Every time I look at my scar, I remember some moments of that event. I have certainly gained some things, such as being even more cautious and responsible behind the wheel. If you like the motor world, have you ever done something stupid with the car or motorcycle. I have sometimes been confused, I have taken a curve a little fast .. You are not aware that you are playing some ballots in a disastrous lottery. What not only can you hurt yourself, you can ruin someone else’s life. I am someone happy, it touched me and inside the bad, here I am, telling you in case it serves as a reflection. But, I can’t stop thinking, the blow would have killed the companion and my life would have been destroyed.

A young boy, who came from playing paddle tennis, probably looking at his cell phone before entering a roundabout, rammed me. The car and the insurance were in the name of his father, who came to the scene of the accident. I was almost telling him that day that they were occupational hazards and that the road is sometimes dangerous, we can get lost, a call, a message. But when I think that my daughter could have been in the seat next to me, I no longer remember her with such peace and indulgence. A whatsapp message does not deserve, ruin your life or someone else’s. When you stick too much to the front to get out of the lane, when you go too fast, with too many people, when you are watching WhatsApp, when you do not look at a ceda, at a stop, you are playing with things that are too important. It is not worth doing. Okay, we can make mistakes, but not for those things that we can stop doing.

Reflection of a traffic accident

Life is very valuable and sometimes we play cards. It seems like a cliché, you don’t realize it until it happens to you. It is not necessary, nothing is as important as going home safe and sound. If you’ve never had an accident, please don’t trust yourself, keep up the good work. I used to say about the turn signals, let yourself be seen, put them on, leave a safety distance, take a good look at roundabouts, don’t look at your mobile when you’re driving, respect the lives of others. Do you want to run a lot? get into a circuit. You have runs, single-brand cups, you don’t have to have the Williams team behind you to race on a circuit. Buy a Kart, the sensations of a two-stroke Kart are not given by any car on the market. It’s relatively cheap to get rid of the speed bug. Do not endanger yourself, or endanger others.

Fate is sometimes cruel. If it had taken me five more seconds to get out of the garage, a traffic light, a few words too many, it takes eight and a half to start, a call before leaving, I would not be writing this to you. But above all, if the person who hit me had gone less fast in that area and had been attentive, surely, he would not be writing these lyrics either. Above all, it depends on each one of us once behind the wheel. I hope you serve my experience. I hope it helps to raise awareness, even a little, of how little it is worth putting ourselves and people we do not know at risk.