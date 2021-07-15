chronicle of an announced decline

The Mediterranean is a marine region with a high biodiversity of sharks cataloged as vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN, for its acronym in English), as is the case of the basking shark. The progressive decline of sharks on the Mediterranean coasts is a process that has long been described in the scientific literature.

Now a team from the University of Barcelona (UB), the Biodiversity Research Institute of the UB (IRBio) and the entity SUBMON warns in a new study of the progressive reduction of the populations of some species of sharks, such as the pilgrim and the dogfish, on the Costa Brava. Depending on the job, thighs they could have disappeared due to the fishing pressure in this marine region of the coast of Catalonia.

According to the work, the thighs could have disappeared due to the fishing pressure in this marine region of the coast of Catalonia

The research, which collects the status of the populations of pelagic and deep-sea sharks in this area and which has been published in the journal Aquatic Conservation: Marine and Freshwater Ecosystems, reveals that the coincidence of the fishing areas with the natural habitat of distribution of sharks further exacerbates the risk of shark bycatch by fisheries.

The vital strategy of these cartilaginous fish (chondrichthyans) is characterized by late sexual maturity and a low growth and fertility rate, “conditions that make it difficult for them to support intense fishing exploitation, and that make them more vulnerable than many bony fish (teleosts)”, he explains. the teacher Lluís Cardona, member of the Department of Evolutionary Biology, Ecology and Environmental Sciences (BEECA) and IRBio.

The improvement in fishing technology “has allowed fishing to be extended to more areas, deeper and longer. This interaction with the fishing sector has limited the survival of shark populations, whether they are target species or bycatch ”, he points out. Manel Gazo, professor of the BEECA and IRBio departments, and director of SUBMON.

Have the thighs disappeared on the Costa Brava?

In the framework of the work, the team has analyzed the accidental catches recorded by fishermen from drag and of longline from the fishing ports of the Costa Brava. Specifically, information has been obtained on five large shark species (more than 200 centimeters): the sea ​​fox (Alopias vulpinus), the pilgrim (Cetorhinus maximus), the gray cañabota (Hexanchus griseus), the mako shark (Isurus oxyrinchus) and the blue cleaner (Prionace glauca), in addition to three species of medium size (90-100 centimeters), such as the dogfish (Galeorhinus galeus), the dogfish (Squalus acanthias) and thighs (Mustelus spp).

According to fishermen, the coincidence of fishing areas with areas where sharks are distributed, together with the belief that fishing attracts sharks, are the main factors responsible for accidental catches

Ignasi walnut

The results, which cover the period from October 2016 to July 2017, confirm the absence of catches of thighs, “a fact that suggests the disappearance of this genus on the Costa Brava, mainly due to fishing pressure. In addition, the populations of species such as the basking shark and spiny dogfish would be in decline “, he warns. Ignasi walnut, first author of the article and researcher at the Faculty of Biology of the UB and the IRBio.

“If we consider all the fishing gear sampled,” he continues, “the diversity of species caught accidentally is higher in the trawling fleet, followed by bottom longline fleet and, finally, of surface longline. However, the incidence of each fishing gear is not the same in all species. Basking shark catches, for example, tend to take place almost exclusively in trawling, while the vast majority of catches of blue shark, mako shark or sea fox occur with longline gear ”.

Although the catches occur throughout the year with a similar frequency, the highest number of catches accidental it is correlated with the warm months of the year (from May to October), when the water column is stratified.

“According to the fishermen, the coincidence of the fishing areas with the areas where the sharks are distributed, together with the belief that fishing attracts sharks, are the main factors responsible for accidental catches,” emphasizes Nuez.

The mako shark (Isurus oxyrinchus) is a very rare large species currently on the coast of Catalonia and is often landed and marketed as the blue shark (Prionace glauca). / Ignasi Nuez

Science and fisheries: collaborating to protect sharks

The study highlights the local ecological knowledge contributed by the fishing sector as an essential element in the work methodology. “Count on the willingness to collaborate fishing sector it has been key in carrying out the study. The current knowledge, and above all, past, of the presence of different species of shark on our coasts, as well as the areas, times and arts with which they are fished the most, can only come from the fishing sector ”, explains Gazo.

Counting on the willingness of the fishing sector to collaborate has been key in carrying out the study

Manel Gazo

“A good way to avoid accidental catches of sharks has not yet been found, except by applying quota policies or some modifications in fishing gear,” he adds. “What is clear is that the solution —when it is found— will have to arise taking into account the fishing sector.”

Promote the training of fishermen in techniques of handling Y release of the sharks caught by the fishing gear, or incorporating mechanisms to reduce bycatch may be options to alleviate the mortality of sharks caused by fisheries.

The designation of marine protected areas would also help reduce the loss of biodiversity, “but today there is not enough information on the spatial distribution of many species of sharks. Therefore, this strategy runs the risk of being ineffective, ”says Nuez.

More science, more protection

Sharks are predators apical in marine ecosystems, both coastal and oceanic. Its role is decisive in the control of trophic webs, although there is a great diversity of species and not all have the same relevance. However, there is still a great lack of knowledge about the biology and ecology of sharks in the Mediterranean.

At present, a total of 21 species of elasmobranchs (sharks and rays) are protected by a recommendation of the General Fisheries Commission of the Mediterranean, a mandatory regulation for all Mediterranean countries of the EU.

“The populations of sharks declined in the Mediterranean before there was a minimally developed scientific infrastructure to study them. Therefore, when we wanted to study them, they were gone ”, laments Professor Lluís Cardona.

“So,” the expert details, “today we don’t know what its ecological role was, but we have to think that, right now, a fish larger than 25 cm does not have any predators in the western Mediterranean, except humans. Surely, the same did not happen when sharks were more abundant, but we do not know to what extent that was important ”.

Currently, a total of 21 species of elasmobranchs (sharks and rays) are protected by a recommendation of the General Fisheries Commission of the Mediterranean (GFCM), mandatory regulations for all Mediterranean countries of the EU by transposition of the regulations to the member states.

“The regulatory framework is already in place. What would be needed is to improve the implementation to achieve a correct application of the regulations. Thus, it is essential to improve the training of the fishing sector and inspectors in the matter of current regulations and protected species ”, points out Manel Gazo. “In the Mediterranean region not only do the fishing fleets of the European Union countries operate; for this reason we must also support the rest of the countries that do not have infrastructure or real control over fishing activity ”, he concludes.

Reference:

Nuez, I .; Gazo, M .; Cardona, L. “A closer look at the bycatch of medium-sized and large sharks in the northern Catalan coast (north-western Mediterranean sea): evidence of an ongoing decline?”. Aquatic Conservation: Marine and Freshwater Ecosystems, July 2021. Doi: doi.org/10.1002/aqc.3651