Chronicle of a “purely vindictive” Pride

Participants in the 2021 Pride march in Madrid (Photo: OSCAR DEL POZO via . via .)

The first in person during the pandemic, and with a very special meaning. This LGTBI Pride comes just a few days after the approval of the draft Trans – LGTBI Law, and its message has been clear: “Rights are not negotiated, they are legislated: for a Comprehensive Trans Law now!”

The 2021 LGTBI Pride march has begun its journey through the streets of Madrid in a “purely protest” year, marked by the pandemic, with a limited capacity of 25,000 people, without floats and focused on the fight for a comprehensive trans law and the rejection of the extreme right.

Trans activists from the two convening associations, FELGTB and COGAM, have walked at the head, explaining to the media the demands of a less massive and spectacular demonstration than before the pandemic, but markedly political, shortly before the start.

We know that the draft of the Trans Law is not the one we want

“This year is a purely protest year, it is marked by the laws that are in the Congress of Deputies,” said the president of COGAM, Carmen García de Merlo, in an edition in which, after the pause of the pandemic, The LGTBI struggle aims to “recover the street”, although with the responsibility of keeping, he recalled, the distances of sanitary safety. De Merlo has also criticized the Madrid City Council, which “has done practically nothing” to help organize the demonstration.

The president of FELGTB, Uge Sangil, has referred to the draft approved last week. “We know that it is not the draft we want,” he said about the text, in which the associations want to include non-binary people, migrants and minors.

Even so, he assured that “today is a historic day” because it has “achieved depathologization …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.