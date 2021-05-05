Chronicle Manchester City – PSG: Mahrez puts City in their first Champions League final

For the first time in its history, the Manchester City will be in a final of the Champions League. He will do it after charging himself in a great soccer tie at Paris Saint-Germain (4-1), who tried but was unsuccessful in the decisive moments of both parties. The doublet of Riyad mahrez, enough for the citizens to arrive in Istanbul in the return ten years after Pep Guardiola to a very final of the Champions League.

Manchester City has not been much better on aggregate in the tie, but this team has shown a football maturity and intelligence whose absence in previous years prevented him from going far in Europe. He dominated English football, but was missing something to scare when the anthem of the Champions League sounded. However, against PSG he had that star that is needed to be in a Champions League final: he did not dominate during the 180 minutes, but he bit when he had to. Something that PSG did not do.

After a great football match in the Parc des Princes, PSG and City met at the Etihad in the second leg of the semifinals of the top European club competition. Guardiola’s men arrived with an advantage, who had overcome a first half in Paris in which the locals had been much superior to reach England with a great result (1-2). As if that were not enough, the news of the substitution of Mbappé –Very physically touched– placed the City closer to Istanbul. But it had to be confirmed in the field.

Mahrez hits first under the snow

Snow covered the Etihad field complicating the viewing comfort of the viewer on television. A lack of visibility that those of Mauricio Pochettino did not have, who dominated the start and stole their prized possession from the locals. However, the first blow was given by City: after eleven minutes of play, Mahrez was hunting a rebound after a shot from De Bruyne to put the first and bring the English closer to the final in Istanbul.

PSG’s reaction was good: more possession and a greater sense of danger, but again insufficient to hit the table in the tie. It happened in Paris and it happened again in Manchester: The Parisians had very good moments, but they did not take advantage of it and they left Guardiola’s men alive. This is how the rest of the match was reached: PSG was somewhat higher in the first 45 minutes, but the mischief of Neymar Y Say Maria were not enough and the visitors saw the wolf’s ears whenever the Foden, De Bruyne, Mahrez and company connected in the green.

Things changed during the second half. The parallels with the first leg match were from a movie: Manchester City improvement and Paris Saint-Germain frustration, with another direct red card for a man from Pochettino. City dominated more and with better football during the second 45 minutes and the sentence came in minute 63 with the same protagonist: Riyad Mahrez, the best in the tie. The ex of the Leicester culminated a perfect against of those of Guardiola and ended with any hint of Parisian illusion.

Frustration and expulsion of Di María

As if that were not enough for PSG, Di María sentenced his team even more after receiving a direct red card after attacking Fernandinho in an incomprehensible way. The tie died definitively in the second expulsion to the Parisians after that of Gueye on the go. The final minutes of the game became an ordeal for the French, unable to have the ball with one less on the field.

Manchester City reach the first Champions League final in their history in a dream season for those of Pep Guardiola. Sampedor’s coach returns to the final game of the Champions League ten years after the last time he did it. He does it with a team that is no longer just a group of stars from a multi-million dollar club. The consolidation of City in European football is already a reality and will reach the end of Istanbul as a favorite, play against play. This team has defensive security, quality in the center of the field and punch up. And great enthusiasm before facing the first Champions League final in its history.