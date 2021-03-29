Chronicle: Dani Olmo avoids the catastrophe | Georgia

Dani Olmo in extremis prevented the Spain of the ninis from hitting it in Georgia. But yes, this Spain is very green. More than a selection, it is a small selection, with boys who know how to pass the ball, but still they have to play a lot of international matches for them to grow beards like this in Sergio Ramos plan. Luckily in the end we got the three points from Georgia, which is what counts.

Whether out of premeditation or out of pity the case is that Luis Enrique plagued his eleven of changes. Seven to be exact. Of the discreet, for being generous, party of Spain against Greece only the goalkeeper (Unai Simón) and three field players repeated: Busquets, Ferran and Morata. Suffice it to say that even Sergio Ramos stayed on the bench to become aware of the depth of the rotation of the Spanish team.

For placing the staff. The sides were Porro (little joke) and Alba. The centrals Diego Llorente and Eric García. Ahead, the indisputable Busquets flanked by Fabián’s muscle and Pedri’s imagination, that skinny and light boy who dances with the ball. Above, Ferran repeated on one side, the debutant Bryan Gil the other and Morata was also once again the offensive reference of the Spanish team.

The thing began and, almost at the time that Alonso’s Renault broke, Spain began to dominate Georgia, something as evident as the tax increase for a podemita. The duel had a rhythm on the Spanish side, because the Georgians defended in what the Paenkites would call the low block. Normal people call it backing down.

Ferran had the first chance for La Roja after ten minutes. The play had been shaken by Bryan Gil with the cheek of a retiree in a queue. The final shot from the City winger was repelled not without trouble by goalkeeper Loria. The only bad news for Spain was the nerves behind that resulted in yellow lanes for Llorente and Porro for cutting contra lanes.

Spain rules … and is bundled

Spain disconnected from the party as if by magic. Georgia came to dominate with direct and vertical football. A good hand of Unai Simon prevented Zizivazde’s header It will end in a goal and in disgust for Luis Enrique. Georgia warned that she was not willing to be self-conscious about Luis Enrique’s team.

The minutes passed and Spain could neither command nor govern the party. It was a street runner, a tachycardia round trip, a confinement in which the Georgians were the Miuras and the Spaniards the young men who ran to avoid the gorings. The game had gotten ugly and tricky at the same time. Tragedy was chewed up.

It was chewed and consumed in ’43 when one against Georgia, who led Kitehisvili across the green carpet without anyone getting in his way, ended in the worst possible way. Kavaratskhelia beat Porro’s back, went into the area and beat Unai Simón with a low and dry shot. The 1-0 was deserved, things as they are. And so, with Luis Enrique fuming from his ears and the staff on fire, we went to rest.

Iguala Ferran

From which we return with a change in the Spanish ranks. Iñigo Martínez entered and the admonished Diego Llorente left. Dani Olmo also replaced Bryan Gil, of the most drinkable of the selection in the first half. The attitude of Spain changed, which began to occupy the wings and thus came 1-1 in 56. Ferran Torres scored it after taking advantage of a magnificent play on the left wing by Jordi Alba. Spain breathed. And Luis Enrique.

Spain, who already had Thiago on the field for Fabian, touched the ball but still did not manage the game. Georgia defended itself with little suffering. Luis Enrique put Marcos Llorente by Pedro Porro. Rare change to put a right-back midfielder. And then to Oyarzabal for Busquets, so he passed Thiago to the position of defensive midfielder.

Spain pressed until the end in search of a victory that seemed crucial for qualifying. When everything looked worse, when he seemed lost, when another crisis of the century was coming, Dani Olmo appeared, who took a shot from the front which, with the collaboration of the Georgia goalkeeper, ended up giving the Spanish team a very suffered victory in Tiblisi.