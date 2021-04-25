Chronic stress can reduce the life expectancy of wild baboons

Cardiovascular, reproductive and immune system problems are some of the risks associated with stress, a physical and emotional response that occurs in a situation of threat or pressure, which in the case of humans may be due to Social isolation or the low socioeconomic status, as several studies have pointed out. But this pressure is similarly suffered by animals as well, though how it would impact wildlife has long been debated.

After several decades of research, scientists led by the University of Texas in San Antonio, USA, find for the first time in wild organisms how stress affects their life expectancy, and confirm that baboons, primates that live in hierarchical societies complexes that can be sources of chronic psychosocial stress, may live fewer years due to this stress.

In this research, conducted on 242 female wild baboons from the Amboseli National Park in Kenya, the researchers analyzed the concentrations of hormones called glucocorticoids in faeces collected since 1999, making it one of the largest data collections of a wild primate population. This biomarker allows more stable measurements than those of blood or plasma, and it is not altered by handling or disturbing the animal, among other advantages.

“Glucocorticoids are involved in many body processes, and one of their key functions is to help the body prepare, respond and recover from exposure to stressful or unexpected environments and situations,” he explains to SINC Fernando A. Campos, lead author of the work published in Science Advances and researcher in the Department of Anthropology of the American university.

Combined with data obtained since 1971 thanks to the Amboseli Baboon Research Project, the more than 14,100 measurements made in 1,634 years of these wild animals allowed to conclude that the high levels of these hormones during adulthood in female baboons, which is a sign of chronic and repeated exposure to stress, leads to a lifespan more short.

Thus, an adult female who is at the lowest levels in the social hierarchy, experiences difficult environmental conditions such as drought, lives in an especially large group, encounters and avoids predators, and is involved in social conflicts can concentrate high levels of glucocorticoids. for his age. This would translate into a loss of about 5.4 years of life of the 19 years that a female usually lives in the wild, compared to a female with low concentrations of this hormone in her age group.

group of baboons in Amboseli National Park in Kenya. / Fernando A. Campos

Similar societies of humans and baboons

The results thus show that stress response measurements can predict survival in baboons, which live in groups from 18 to 130 individuals. These findings can in part also be applied to humans, “although care must be taken when extrapolating them,” the expert stresses.

“There are many parallels but also obvious differences between the two species, but both humans and baboons live in complex hierarchical societies that can be a source of chronic psychosocial stress,” indicates Campos. The observed negative effects on the health of baboons associated with chronic stress can also be described in humans.

Furthermore, the fact that these non-human primates have shorter lives than people and that they can be monitored from birth makes them a model excellent for studying associations between stress-related responses and how they impact life.

Reference:

FA Campos et al. “Glucocorticoid Exposure Predicts Survival in Female Baboons.” Science Advances DOI: 10.1126 / sciadv.abf6759

Rights: Creative Commons.