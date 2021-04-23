Chronic childhood pain: A reality not too well known to many

Share

Both for the general population and for health professionals themselves, physical and / or psychological child-adolescent pain It is the great unknown despite the advances and research that has been carried out in this field in recent years.

As stated by the Grünenthal Foundation, according to the latest studies, chronic pain affects between 20 and 30% of the child and youth population, of which 5% suffer serious disability problems associated with pain.

That is why it is so important to be aware of the chronic pain on the children population and how this suffering affects the child and the environment, since they express it differently from how adults can express it and being able as health professionals to know their approach to at least alleviate the constant discomfort of the little ones and their caregivers.

This approach faces important challenges, among others the difficulty of assessing younger patients, the limited offer of validated treatments, the scarcity of clinical guidelines to address the problem, as well as the lack of studies and training of the agents involved. (Grünenthal)

Other issues to highlight is that chronic pain in children and adolescents is not only of oncological origin as we usually think, but also there are many common and rare diseases that permanently affect the quality of life of the child in their daily life and at many levels: in schooling, in their social relationships, in the family, in emotions, in self-esteem or in self-concept.

It should also be noted that the approach It will be different depending on the age of the minor, the severity of the associated disease, whether the child is in a hospital environment or not, or whether or not he has undergone surgery.

Relaxation techniques to reduce anxiety and muscle tension

In this first part of chronic childhood pain we will focus on relaxation techniques to reduce anxiety and muscle tension, both in their daily life and in the different medical procedures that are often painful in these young patients.

We then propose muscle relaxation techniques to alleviate or reduce the subjective discomfort of pain. The objective is to get the child to identify the signals of their muscles when they are in tension due to the sensation of pain, in order to later activate the learned skills and reduce said tension.

How do we start?

If the child is able to follow simple directions, one way to start is to sit or lie down in a quiet place, with comfortable clothing, and on a schedule that is similar between sessions.

The instructions will be given in a slow and more or less monotonous voice and should indicate in detail what to do at each moment of the session and when.

To practice like the boys and girls here and there!

The procedure should consist of two phases: one is the control of the breathing and the other is that of the muscle relaxation.

The objective of controlling the abdominal breathing it is the fact of voluntarily controlling it and trying to automate it so that when the moment of the stressful situation comes, we can feel safe. We will succeed if we practice it many times!

Later we would go to the muscle relaxation, where we will work different muscle groups: hands and arms, arms and shoulders, shoulders and neck, jaw, face-nose-forehead, stomach, legs and feet.

Through simple instructions in each of these muscle groups, children gradually capture the attention of each area and relax.

(In the next articles we will talk about selfconcept of children with chronic pain as well as setbacks in the related to school).