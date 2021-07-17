Chrome will integrate a native screen capture tool that you are going to want to use | Technology

This would be the screen capture tool, with editing included, that you have been waiting for for your favorite browser.

One of the most common options that we usually make when browsing on our computer are the screenshots, to make sure that we have made an online purchase correctly and have proof of the transaction, to save information and then share it with one of our contacts or to get a photograph that cannot be saved from the beginning, and although there is a key in our keyboard that allows us to take screenshots, so far desktop Chrome did not include it, at least visibly.

It should be noted that Chrome currently has a native tool to take screenshots, but unfortunately it is hidden within the browser’s development tools and is practically used by very few people.

Now as pointed out from reddit, Google you are working on adding a screenshot tool within your new shared menu Within the Chrome address bar, and in addition to this mentioned tool, there would also be other options such as sharing links, sending to devices, saving a page, creating a QR code or transmitting, among others.

Now a new confirmation from Chromium Gerrit suggests that this screenshot tool is going to be available within the new shared menu mentioned above.

It is also suggested, that this native screen capture tool for desktop Chrome it would also allow us to capture only a specific part of the screen that we choose, to avoid the tedious later process of having to trim it. It also seems that will include different editing tools from the screenshot.

Although the existence of this new screen capture tool has been revealed, much deeper than simply giving the corresponding button on our keyboard, it is still unknown when it could be installed or in which version of Chrome, but we hope it will be soon.