Chrome will improve web application integration

Chrome was the pioneer in bringing web applications to the desktop of the PC – and later, to the mobile – and it seems, it will be the one that finishes polishing them as it should, offering an integration between them that is still in early development, but that sounds great.

You already know what web applications are, when we talk about them in the context of web browsers: the same web applications that you can use by opening the browser, but better integrated into the desktop; which direct access of yesteryear, but adapted to the demands of today. In fact, this has been the transition of this functionality: from mere shortcuts to web pages with a slightly retouched interface so that they are better seen, to its current evolution, progressive web applications (Progressive Web Apps or PWA).

In both cases, the operation of these web applications is practically identical: you install and use them (!). In more detail, there are sites that the browser itself communicates that can be installed as PWA and there are -all, in general- that can be installed by hand although the result, it is worth repeating, is the same: a web application that will be opened from semi-independently, removing browser toolbars and tabs from view and improving integration with the desktop, application menu, and other details.

If you use them or have ever used them, you know very well what we are talking about and if not, you miss it, so I recommend you take a look at the previous links. But assuming you know it, you will also know of one of its shortcomings, and that is that this quasi-native application aspect jumps through the air when you click on a link within the application … as it opens in the browser. And it makes sense, except when it doesn’t.

Imagine, for example, that you are using one of these web applications with Google Docs … and then you click on a link that leads to another document, which can be text, or a spreadsheet … Wouldn’t it be great if it opened, instead of in a new browser tab, in the appropriate web application, just as it would in a native desktop application? That is, neither more nor less, the novelty that Google prepares to improve the integration of web applications in Chrome, called «PWA Sub Apps«.

When this feature will arrive in Chrome it is not known, because it is beginning to be tested now in the development version of the browser, but it will certainly be welcome. In addition, PWA support is part of Chromium, so any of its derivatives has it at your disposal, even though at the moment only Chrome itself and Microsoft Edge offer a quality implementation. Firefox, on the other hand, walks the other way and … little more to comment, except that Mozilla is wrong, once again.

In another order of devices, Google also prepares changes to web applications on Android.