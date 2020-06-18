Over the past three months, Chrome users downloaded malicious software capable of spying on their passwords, Awake Security revealed.

Internet browser users Chrome, developed by Google, unknowingly downloaded during the last three months malicious software (malware) capable of to spy its activities up to 33 million times, according to a report published Thursday.

The cybersecurity firm’s report Awake Security, based in Santa Clara (California, USA), found that the most used browser in the world, with approximately 2 billion users, was attacked by 111 malware extensions using domains from the Israeli company GalComm.

These extensions, which were fraudulently posing as file format converters or by dangerous web watchers For the user, 32 million 962 thousand 951 times were downloaded between the end of February and the end of May.

Once downloaded and installed in Chrome, the extensions spied on the online activities of the Internet user with screenshots and they accessed data like passwords and other credentials stored in “tokens”Or the contents of the digital clipboard.

For its part, Google responded to the publication of the report, assuring that it has already withdrawn from Chrome 70 of these malware extensions and who has used this episode to “train” their manual and automatic analysis systems to prevent incidents of this type in the future.

In an entry on the company’s official blog, Awake Security branded what happened as “massive global surveillance campaign“And they explained that what in their opinion is most dangerous from this effort spy malware is that “it was shameless and aimed at everyone.”

From the cybersecurity firm they also wanted to focus on GalComm, the company whose domains were used in the campaign, which he accused of having the capacity to act as “a cyber arms dealer, which provides a platform through which criminals and states can create malicious websites, tools and extensions without supervision or consequences ”.

According to the most recent data from Statcounter, 64 percent of Internet users in the world use the browser of Google, well above the 18 percent that use Safari Apple, the 4 percent that use Firefox and the 3 percent that use Samsung internet.

Internet explorer (IE), once ubiquitous in online browsing, is used only by 1.4 percent of Internet users.

With information from .