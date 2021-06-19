Chrome prepares a new universal sharing menu

The Chromium developers, that is, Chrome, are working on a new share menu that if it reaches the stable version of the browser, many of its users may like it, since it combines all the means of sharing in one place and adds some more than those that may be useful to have on hand.

This new sharing menu has begun to be tested in the Canary version of Google’s browser, which means that it still has a long way to go (unstable, beta and stable versions) before being available to common users, and it might not even be because the idea is discarded, although in this case it looks pretty good and has its logic.

In short, this sharing menu is situated in Chrome’s address bar and allows you to perform some of the most typical actions when it comes to “sharing” a web page, such as copying the link, sending to other devices, sharing a QR code, sending to Chromecast, saving the page … As you can see, the invention goes beyond just “sharing” something.

In fact, it recovers traditional options that you have to look for in the current menu, such as copy, save, etc. And it makes sense. But the matter does not stop there, since regardless of the browser, a sharing menu that does not take into account social networks or communication services is a bit lame today. As well…

There they are too: options for share the shift link via email, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, LinkedIn … If they do it correctly, that part can be configured minimally, allowing you to exclude those services that are not desired and add others that are, even if it is by associating files with the desktop system on which Chrome is running (a feature that the browser Google takes it very seriously for security reasons, so we will have to see it).

When the new share menu will arrive in the stable version of Chrome is neither known nor intuited, but considering the logic of functionality, it should not be lost along the way, unless a more effective solution is proposed. In any case, it will not be for tomorrow, so do not rule out the social buttons of the websites or the extension you use yet, just in case.

Of course, when we talk about Chrome, we are usually also talking about Chrormium, as is the case, and vice versa; and we can even do it from the rest or some other of the derivatives of Chromium, see Brave, Microsoft Edge, Opera or Vivaldi, in view of the fact that many of the features of the base browser are, and never better said, shared by all.